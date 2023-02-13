TODAY’S WORD is gauche. Example: Dean tried his best to spiff up and act proper, but he still came across as gauche at the company banquet.

SUNDAY’S WORD was perceptible. It means (especially of a slight movement or change of state) able to be seen or noticed. Example: Qy’Isha tried to remain stoic but accidentally gave a barely perceptible grin when he was flirting with her.

Sweets for your sweet

Valentine’s Day goodies go beyond just chocolates bought from the store:

Chocolate-covered strawberries: Use a double boiler to melt the chocolate. If you don’t have one, just fill a saucepan 1/4 full with water. Reduce heat to low setting and put a large heat-proof glass bowl over it, or set another pot gently into it. Put semi-sweet chocolate chips into the bowl or top pan and stir constantly until evenly melted. Dip strawberries into melted chocolate and set on a parchment-lined baking tray to harden. While the chocolate is still warm, you could dip the covered strawberries into nuts chopped small, toasted coconut, sprinkles, mint chips, crushed candy canes or crushed cookies. You also could drizzle over melted white chocolate.

Oreo cookie balls: Crush 1 pound of Oreo cookies (in a food processor, or in a sturdy gallon-sized food bag, closed, to crush with a rolling pin). Mix crumbs with 8 ounces of softened cream cheese. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Form the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the baking sheet. Freeze for 20 minutes. Then dip the balls into melted vanilla-flavored candy coating (same melting method as for the strawberries, above). Let the balls cool on a wax-paper surface, then refrigerate until ready to eat.

Where’s the snow?

In Sunday’s Stroller we looked at some snowfalls by year. Now let’s look at earliest and latest dates of snow (since we’re in mid-February and now wondering what chances remain ...).

The earliest it has snowed was on Nov. 12, in 1968, with 1 inch. The earliest significant snowfalls were Nov. 25, 1950, with 5 inches, and Dec. 10, 2018, with 11.4 inches (that’s the official count, but the Stroller remembers sticking a ruler into the flat part of the yard and measuring 14 inches).

The latest snowfall recorded was a whopping 7.5 inches on March 28, 1947. There are 21 “latest” snowfalls recorded in March dating back to 1940.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: In 2001, America Online (AOL) bought what Time Warner in what was the largest merger in U.S. history. However, the downfall of AOL began shortly after that, partially due to rise in broadband internet and the decline of dial-up. AOL was spun off from Time Warner in 2009 and was bought in 2015 by Verizon Communications. In 2021 it became part of Yahoo! Inc.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the famous AOL phrase that became the title of a hit movie?