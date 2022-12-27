Stroller: Make sure your romance is the only fire that's lit

TODAY’S WORD is gammer. Tilly hated being called a gammer, but it was an accurate description of a person of her age.

SUNDAY’S WORD was timorous. It means showing or suffering from nervousness, fear or lack of confidence. Example: Reilly lurked around timorously before her performance in her school musical on Friday.

Holiday cheer

Marcie Horne of Stuart posted this sensible piece of advice on Facebook: “Rather than buy Starbucks for the person behind you, call a local school and pay off a child’s overdue lunch account. Clearly the person in line behind you can afford their coffee.”

Mary Clark Dalton of Bassett said on Facebook that her plans for Christmas had changed. Originally her plan was to get everything done, “then relax and enjoy Christmas!” However, the reality ended up being just to try to get over a cold for the holiday.

Candle safety

Passion isn’t the only thing that sparks in the bedroom at home.

So does the curtain or the sheet from candles lit for romance (or simply ambience).

December is the peak month for fires started by candles, and more than one-third of those candle fires start in the bedroom, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) warns.

Of course though, this week candles across the land are lit in decorations.

Candles should be kept at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn, the NFPA says.

If you do burn candles, make sure that you:

Use candle-holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily.

Put candle-holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

Light candles carefully, with hair and any loose clothing away from flame.

Don’t burn a candle all the way down. Put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.

If oxygen (such as for medical purposes) is in the home, never use a candle.

Don’t use candles during power outages. Keep flashlights and battery-operated lighting ready for those circumstances.

Never leave a child alone in a room with a burning candle.

Found cat

Benjamin Garland Compson-Lawson is trying to find where this black-and-white cat belongs. The cat is black on the top of the head, white on the bottom of its face and under face and around its neck.

This cat is really, really friendly, he described, but seemed panicked. She was found along East Main Street across the road from Made in Martinsville. She “is very obviously someone’s baby,” he said.

The kitty is listed on Martinsville Henry Count Virginia Lost and Found Pets’ Facebok page.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The New Year’s kiss originates back to ancient Rome and the Festival of Saturnalia. Its original intention was to predict the way that relationships go throughout the following year. For example, it doesn’t bode well for a couple that didn’t kiss on New Year’s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why is it a tradition to eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day?