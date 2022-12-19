Stroller: Make your own eggnog - laced with booze or not

TODAY’S WORD is snatched. Example: Sarah knew she had picked a good outfit when everyone kept telling her it was snatched.

SUNDAY’S WORD was tea. It means: gossip. Example: Genna got excited when she saw at text from her best friend telling her she had some tea to spill.

Homemade Eggnog

4 egg yolks

1/3 cup sugar, plus 1 TBS

1 pint whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. nutmeg

4 egg whites

Beat the egg yolks until their color lightens. Gradually add 1/3 cup sugar until it is fully dissolved. Beat in the milk cream and nutmeg.

Beat the egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add 1 tablespoon sugar and keep beating until stiff peaks form. Whisk the egg whites into the milk mixture. Chill before serving.

The flavor is enhanced if you beat 3 tablespoons bourbon into the egg yolk and milk mixture.

If you prefer to cook the eggnog, then follow these directions instead (but the egg whites will still be raw):

Over high heat, mix milk, heavy cream and nutmeg and bring just to a boil, stirring constantly.

Mix the egg yolks with 1/3 cup sugar. Stir in a light stream of the hot milk mixture, stirring all the while, and then slowly stir in a total of about half the hot milk. Then pour the egg yolk and milk mixture into the milk in the pot and cook until it reaches 160 degrees. Remove from heat, stir in the optional bourbon and chill.

In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites to soft peaks. Gradually add 1 tablespoon sugar and keep beating until stiff peaks form. Whisk the egg yolks into the chilled eggnog.

Nativity

Part of Christmas traditions is bringing the family to see a live Nativity scene. McCabe Memorial Baptist Church has been doing one for years. It will be up this week (of course!), Wednesday through Friday, from 6-7:30 p.m. The church is at 107 Clearview Drive, Martinsville.

Your own voice

Does it feel weird when you hear a recording of your voice? If so, you are not alone, and there’s even a phrase for that weird feeling: “voice confrontation.”

Voice confrontation was addressed in the article “The Real Reason the Sound of Your Own Voice Makes You Cringe” by Philip Jaekl, published on July 12, 2018, in The Guardian.

The article says people are used to hearing their own voices at a lower pitch than they actually are because we hear our voices not only as carried in the air but also through the vibrations of our bones and body, which lowers the pitch—to our hearing only.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Eggnog is also known as milk punch and is traditionally made with milk, cream, sugar, egg yolks and whipped egg whites and often with booze. In Canada, the United States and European countries, eggnog is usually consumed over the Christmas season, and in Venezuela and Trinidad a variation called ponche crema has been consumed since the 1900s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Who is the modern Santa Claus based on?