TODAY’S WORD is mussitate. Example: Henry could tell his father was very angry because he began to mussitate as he scolded his son.

FRIDAY’S WORD was groak. It means to look on silently at people while they are eating, hoping to be invited to eat a bit. Example: Taylor’s dog Bear moved from person to person at her backyard barbecue just to groak at the guests.

No-show snow?

Continuing our speculation on whether it may yet snow before spring settles in for good ...

(We were going to write “whether it may yet snow this winter,” then thought winter is way behind us; but, in truth, spring doesn’t start officially yet for two weeks. It is still winter, though it sure doesn’t seem like it.)

“March can bring snow,” Glenwood Campbell reminds us.

“I don’t think we will see any this year,” says Sharmain Thornton-Hairston.

“March is famous for in like a lamb out like a lion!” Mary Martin says.

Melody Margrave is not taking her snowmen decorations down yet. She usually leaves the up until now, “because March has been known to show us some beautiful snowstorms.”

“It seems like spring, but March is a tricky month,” warns Charlotte Brooks. “We’ve had heavy snow many times in March as well as several ice storms. Not placing any bets on this one.”

Melody Cartwright predicts it will snow when the Japanese Weeping Cherry blooms.

“We still have March — hoping for a big one!” says Tangie Fisher Duncan.

“With the weather we have had up to this point, who knows?” says Patricia McCain. “Don’t put your winter boots away just yet.”

We just need one big snow to, as Sandra Chappell’s mother used to say, kill some germs.

“It’s just not a winter without an accumulating snow fall,” says Barry Martin, who added the biggest snowfall he can remember was about 13 inches somewhere around 2009.

Marny Adams-Gehrken predicts just one more snowfall as the dogwoods and redbuds are blooming.

Tom Berry and his wife, Roo Porter, moved to Martinsville in 1988. On April 1, 2989, it snowed around 6 to 8 inches. When he went into the living room, he saw his wife, a lifelong Texas resident, looking out the window at the snow. “I want to go back to Texas,” she told him in a plaintive voice. “Fortunately, we didn’t,” Berry said.

Riddle

How can you drop a raw egg from high above onto a concrete floor without breaking it? Simple. Concrete floors are strong and very difficult to crack.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The length of professional or college football games is typically 15 minutes per quarter and each game has four quarters. However, because of frequent stops in the game, it might span up to two and a half to three hours long. High school football games generally have 12-minute quarters, and younger kids will have even shorter games.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first American football game played?