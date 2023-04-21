TODAY’S WORD is vulpine. Example: Vulpine yet dedicated to the cause, Esther was perhaps a bit more feared than respected as the leader.

THURSDAY’S WORD was paladin. It means a leading champion of a cause, or a trusted military leader. Example: The politician portrayed himself as a paladin of social justice, but the citizens had started just seeing him as a self-aggrandizing charlatan who liked to brag.

History

Attention local history lovers: Jarred Marlowe and Andrew Doss have a YouTube channel that is of interest.

Their channel is called “Doss-Marlowe: History in Sight.” So far it has 133 subscribers and seven videos.

Now it has 134 subscribers, as The Stroller just clicked the “Subscribe” button.

There are three shorts (brief, vertically oriented videos): Train hopping, which starts with the story that in 1900 Hayes Pannill of Martinsville died while doing it; one with Jarred giving “fun facts” uptown; and one giving explanations on the two pronunciations of Hairston.

And here are the fun facts from Jarred’s short: The Byrd building uptown has a chimney dating back to the late 1700s, when George Hairston had an inn and tavern there. Built in 1824, the courthouse is the oldest building within city limits. Walnut Street got its name because there was a big walnut tree on the corner in the 1800s.

The videos are of: Beaver Creek Plantation, “One of the Amazing Hairston Homes;” Hordsville, the Bassett house which was built in 1836; a 36-secpd video of a camel that was in Bassett on Christmas Eve (it doesn’t say so, but we’re guessing it, and the people walking with it, are from Infinity Acres Ranch in Ridgeway); and Norfolk-Southern Heritage Unit Wabash 1070 (a train) as it rode through Bassett.

College

If you have teenagers, check out the College Preparedness Seminar listed in the Calendar below, under “Saturday.”

Today’s Chuckle

If clergymen are defrocked and lawyers are disbarred, wouldn’t it follow that musicians could be denoted, cowboys deranged, landscapers deflowered, organ donors delivered and laundry workers would decrease, eventually becoming depressed and depleted?

Bed makers would be debunked, baseball players debased, bulldozers degraded, electricians delighted and models deposed (and eventually disfigured)?

To top it all off, perhaps politicians would be devoted.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Little Golden Books were introduced in 1942 by Western/Simon and Schuster. Their 25-cent price was revolutionary for their time, when the average children’s book costs between $2 and $3 (which would be like $40 to $50 in today’s money). Finally, a children’s book that was cheap enough to leave to the children; it wasn’t such a tremendous loss if they wrecked it.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many of the first 12 Little Golden Books, which were released at once as a series in 1942, can you name?