TODAY’S WORD is perceptible. Example: Qy’Isha tried to remain stoic but accidentally gave a barely perceptible grin when he was flirting with her.

FRIDAY’S WORD was grandiose. It means impressive and imposing in appearance or style, especially pretentiously so. Example: Mathilde had so many grandiose ideas for redecorating the living room that her husband was concerned that she would get rid of his comfortable recliner.

New books

New books available for check-out at the Blue Ridge Regional Library are:

“Heart Bones” by Colleen Hoover

“Every Good Gift” by Kelly Irvin

“The Promise of Easter: an Amish Holiday Novel” by Marta Perry

“More Than Meets the Eye” by Iris Johansen and Roy Johansen

“Encore in Death” by J.D. Robb

“Unnatural History: an Alex Delaware Novel” by Jonathan Kellerman

“The Cradle of Ice” by James Rollins

“Someone Else’s Shoes” by Jojo Moyes

“Wade in the Water” by Nyani Nkrumah

Where’s the snow?

Some people like to complain about the snow, but when we get this far into winter and there isn’t any snow — even the complainers miss it and check the weather report over and over to see when it’s coming.

So far Martinsville is at 0 inches of snow. Other recent light years were 2019, with a total accumulation of 0.2 inch, and 2020, with 0.5 inch. Remember 2018, when we were digging out from under (or waiting at home until it melted) a total of 30.9 inches?

Other high levels were 33.9 inches, 2014 and 35 inches, 2010.

There also have been several years in a row of no snow — 2004 through 2008. The most recorded snow was 41 inches in 1060 and 1966.

These records come from NOAA, which lists these total snowfalls:

2022: 7.7

2021: 3

2020: 0.5

2019: 0.2

2018: 30.9

2017: 12.7

2016: 19.7

2015: 10.2

2014: 33.9

2013: 3

2012: 5

2011: 3

2010: 35

2009: 16.5

2008 through 2004: 0

2003: 15

2002 & 2001: 0

2000: 0.6

1999: 2.9

1998-1995: 0

1994: 5.5

1993: 29.6

The records for most daily snow are:

19 inches: March 13, 1993

16.8 inches: Feb. 13, 2014

16.5 inches: Dec. 19, 2009

14.5 inches: March 1, 1969

13.8 inches: Jan. 23, 2016

12 inches: March 3, 1960

11.5 inches: Dec. 10, 2018

10.6 inches: Dec. 26, 1969

9.5 inches: March 3, 1942

Today’s chuckle

A traveling salesman stopped by the farm, knocked, then asked the woman who opened the door if her husband was home.

“Sure. He’s over in the barn,” she said, pointing out toward the left.

“Would I have any trouble finding him?” the salesman asked.

“You shouldn’t,” she replied. “He’s the one in dungarees and a checkered shirt adn boots.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: America Online started out as PlayNET, which went online in 1985, then was renamed in 1989 and by 1995 had 3 million active users. It originally provided dial-up service and pioneered instant messaging.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In 2001, America Online bought what company in what was the largest merger in U.S. history?