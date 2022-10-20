Stroller: Maximize your coffee and cake - including in sauce

TODAY’S WORD is denigrate. Example: Colleen’s new English professor was known to denigrate her students, but there were no other classes with different teachers that fit into her schedule, so she was stuck in the class.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was anachronistic. It means belonging to a period other than that being portrayed. Example: Paul sees some of his parents’ morals and opinions as anachronistic and takes pleasure in rebelling against them.

Coffee tips

While making spaghetti sauce, try adding 1/4 to 1/2 a teaspoon of instant coffee to give the sauce a less acidic flavor. This will also add a bit of brown color to the bright red tomato color which makes it look more homemade and like it has been cooking for hours.

If you don’t feel like reheating your coffee in a microwave, you can just change it into an iced coffee by adding ice. Adding some cinnamon or nutmeg will also add a nice fall flavor to your repurposed coffee.

It’s easy to make your very own special house blends of coffee at home by freezing coffee, whole bean or ground, in a sealed container or bag. You can mix and match different beans or grounds you have frozen and experiment until you find the right flavor for you.

Coffee cake

The Stroller’s family has loved this recipe from sugarspunrun.com: “The BEST Coffee Cake Recipe.”

Cake:

½ cup unsalted butter softened

8 oz cream cheese softened

1 cup light brown sugar tightly packed

½ cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ tsp vanilla extract

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cornstarch

½ tsp salt

½ cup buttermilk

Cinnamon swirl:

¼ cup sugar

1 ½ tps cinnamon

Streusel:

1 ⅓ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup + 2 Tbsp brown sugar packed

3 tbs granulated sugar

4 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

10 tbs unsalted butter melted

Glaze:

½ cup powdered sugar

2-3 teaspoons milk

Preheat oven to 350F and lightly grease and flour a 13×9 baking pan. In a large bowl, cream together butter and cream cheese then beat in sugars until fluffy. Add eggs one at a time until combined and stir in vanilla extract.

In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cornstarch and salt.

Gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients, alternating with buttermilk, until all have been combined. Spread half the batter into pan. Mix sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over the batter.

Add rest of batter on top and use a knife to spread. Set aside.

Melt butter in microwave until just melted. Mix flour, sugars, cinnamon and salt with a fork. Pour melted butter on top, mix until combined and sprinkle on top of batter.

Bake for 45 minutes and let cool, mix glaze ingredients and add on top before serving.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: On the 25th anniversary of the CD’s public release it was estimated that worldwide around 200 billion CDs had been sold.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Around what year did CD sales begin seeing a decline?