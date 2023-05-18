TODAY’S WORD is ingratiate. Example: Terrell only felt confident in school when he would ingratiate himself with his teachers through being extra polite and using pleasantries such as “yes ma’am” and “no ma’am.”

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was fresco. It means a painting done rapidly in watercolor on wet plaster on a wall or ceiling, so that the colors penetrate the plaster and become fixed as it dries. Example: Nancy’s neck was strained after a day of touring the cathedrals and admiring the frescos, but the experience left her in awe and happy.

Book signing

The Rev. Jimmie Hawkins will give a discussion and book-signing on his new book, “Unbroken and Unbowed: A History of Black Protest in America.” The book is available through the standard sources as well as Christianbook.com, Cokesbury and The Thoughful Christian and many other outlets. It was released in February 2022 by Westminster John Knox Press. Hawkins is the director of the Presbyterian Church USA Office of Public Witness.

Hawkins will be at Grace Presbyterian Church, 218 Fayette St., from 3-5 p.m. May 27 for the book. He also will speak during the church’s regular 11 a.m. worship service the following Sunday.

A lot of rain

It rained pretty heavy earlier in the week. Here’s what local residents measured in their rain gauges:

Virginia Rodgers of Spencer: 1 1/2 inches

Mitzi Martin of Dyer’s Store: 2 inches

Rhonda Mills of Martinsville: Hail

Connie Casagrande of Patrick County: 2 inches

Ron Young of Collinsville: 2.4 inches, and “a little water in our basement and it has to be over 2 inches to cause that.”

Randy Hundley of Martinsville: 1 1/2 inches

Gary Darden of Martinsville: 1 inch

Paul Shivley of Collinsville: 2.21 inches

Robyn Cassady Smart of Martinsville : 1.75 inches

Hank Long of Martinsville: 2.5 inches

Flo Smith: 2 inches

Today’s chuckle

Clarice started her daughter on piano lessons so that her daughter could learn to play the piano that had been in the family for three generations and now was in their living room.

Several months later, Erica was visiting and saw the piano all covered back up with the doilies and decorations, and dust on the keyboard lid. “Isn’t Savannah taking piano anymore?” she asked.

“Oh, I convinced her to change to flute,” Clarice asked.

“Why did you do that?” replied Erica.

“I told her it was because flute is cool, since Lizzo plays flute — which makes all the teenagers interested in it now, by the way. The truth is, though, with the flute, she can’t sing.”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Famous pirate Jean Lafitte of the Gulf of Mexico offered his house to be used as a hospital when a deadly hurricane struck Galveston in 1818.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What major world capital sits on the site of an ancient body of water named Lake Texcoco, which was almost entirely drained in the 17th century by Spanish colonists?