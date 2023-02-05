TODAY’S WORD is tidsoptimist. Example: Tanya was branded as a tidsoptimist because she often showed up late for work thinking that she was on time when she was not.

FRIDAY’S WORD was ultracrepidarian. It means expressing opinions on matters outside the scope of one’s knowledge or expertise. Example: Harry spoke to Arianna about her field of expertise as if he were the expert on the topic but in reality, he was just an ultracrepidarian.

Rattlesnakes

John Wayne Lawless tells some interesting stories about life in Patrick County. In the late 1960s or early 1970s, he recalled, he would go looking for what most people would avoid: rattlesnakes.

He would catch them and keep them in burlap sacks to bring to Roanoke to sell. It was a lucrative undertaking. He once made thousands of dollars by selling a batch of 96 rattlesnakes. The buyer got three products out of each snake: Meat, the hide and the venom.

Rattlesnake meat is delicious, he said.

Found phone

One of the people who stays sometimes at the MHC Warming Center found a phone he’s hoping to get back to its owner. The phone is black, with three camera spots in a vertical row on the back. It has a sturdy black case and a pop socket with a design of teal, purple and blue swirls. It was laying on the ground at a service station near SportLanes. If the phone might be yours, send a Facebook message to MHC Warming Center or email info@martinsvillebulletin.com.

Investigation

A workman was killed at a construction site. The police began questioning a number of the other workers; several of them had shady backgrounds.

The electrician was accused of wiretapping once but was never charged.

The painter had a brush with the law several years back.

The carpenter thought he was a stud. He tried to frame another man once.

The glazier went to great panes to conceal his past. He still claims he didn’t do anything, that he was framed.

The HVAC contractor is known to pack heat.

The cabinet maker is an accomplished counter fitter.

The mason gets stoned regularly.

Church history

The Rev. Matthew Brown will present the program “The History & Legacy of African-American Churches” for the MHC Historical Society. His talk will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre of Patrick & Henry Community College. And would such a program be complete without gospel music? Of course not, so come prepared to be blessed by inspiring music while also learning about the development and growth of Black churches.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The tallest, and heaviest, document horse in the world was 7 feet and 2.5 inches tall or 21.2 and 1/2 hands. The horse was a shire gelding named Sampson who was later renamed Mammoth. He was bred by Thomas Cleaver in England in 1846.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How many breeds of horses are there?