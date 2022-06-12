Stroller: Memories shared of Gladys Carter's doll collection

TODAY’S WORD is abate. Example: Judith originally thought that her attraction to Mike was unshakeable but the more time she spent with him the more that attraction abated.

FRIDAY’S WORD was featly. It means in a graceful manner or with skill and ingenuity. Example: Norman’s new kitten, Peanut, featly walked across the back of the couch to climb onto the kitchen counter at the other end.

Doll collection

Do you remember the late Gladys Stone Carter’s doll collection? She lived on Ridgewood Road in Bassett until her death in 2000 at the age of 93. At least one house — many people say two — next to hers were owned by her to display her doll collection.

The Stroller and kids made a visit to the Bassett Historical Center last week to ask about the doll collection. The center’s director, Fran Snead, said she remembered going there when she was a girl with her Brownie troop to see the dolls. Snead’s mother, Pat Ross, who was the center’s director until she retired (but we can ask, what retirement? She still goes there every day) said Carter always opened her doll house to visitors, both groups such as book clubs and garden clubs, and individuals. Ross said Carter’s collection just kept growing and growing because on top of the dolls she bought for herself, people would bring her back dolls from their trips.

The Stroller then asked around in the community for recollections of the collection.

Betty J. Kanipe went to church “with this dear lady, and for my wedding more than 65 years ago, she gave me a lovely compote from India which I am looking at right now on my coffee table.”

Kathryn Keck described the collection on the Facebook page: “It was something to behold!”

Sarah Thomas Prochaska, who lived in West Virginia, said on that Facebook page that she got to see the collection a couple of times.

“Leonard and Gladys were members of our church, Bassett Church of the Brethren, also their daughter, Claude and Barbera Stone,” wrote Letha Dunkley Mills, who “went to their home many times. Their son Clyde was a Brethren minister somewhere around Bridgewater, Va.”

Claudia Switzer Deans said Carter “had two houses, just for dolls, Cora Robertson’s and Bessie Collins Martin’s. Doll went en mass to a toy museum in Winston Salem. Yes, even the ones that were life-sized. When these dolls arrive at train station, people thought two caskets had been shipped to ... Gladys. These two dolls sat in front of a window overlooking the garden. They were a fortune teller and her gentleman customer, complete with tarot cards.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Vitamin B is plentiful in beer because of the large amount of yeast it contains. A liter of beer contains about 10 percent of a persons recommended daily intake of vitamin B1.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Historically, beer was often consumed by sailors to prevent which illness?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.