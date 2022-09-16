Stroller: Missing Wonderword but not that persistent rabid fox

TODAY’S WORD is audiobook. Example: She downloaded three books to her phone last week to have ready for her drive to Nevada.

THURSDAY’S WORD was unabridged. It means (of a text) not cut nor shortened; complete. Example: It was one thing to pay the cost of the unabridged dictionary, but another altogether to pay its delivery fee.

Wonderword

Since the Martinsville Bulletin’s parent company changed our comics pages, lots of readers have been calling to weigh in on the new ones. We have welcomed calls and emails to weigh in (276-638-8801 ext. 2430 and info@martinsvillebulletin.com).

One of the people who called was Nerene Tolbert of Sanville. She introduced herself right away as that lady who was chased by the rabid fox in 2020. Editor Holly Kozelsky sure did remember that story, and you probably do too. About 9:30 one July morning Tolbert went out to get her newspaper (probably looking forward to playing Wonderword) and mail her power bill. Luckily, she had brought an old metal-toothed rake to use as a walking stick.

In the article, she described what happened: “Something got me on the back. … It almost knocked me down – and there wasn’t nothing out there” that she could see. She finally caught sight of a “very skinny” fox. “It started trying to bite my legs. I had on my old duster housecoat. I took my handle” of that useful wooden pole and fought back.

Yet she fell down, and “here come the fox grabbing at my legs on and on. I’m pretty strong. I had no choice: I moved my legs this way and that. I took my right hand and reached out on its body. That little mouth was just going on and on.”

That was 2 years ago, but still an interesting story. Her daughter, Wendy Lynskey, and then an animal control officer came out and handled the matter, and both mother and daughter went to the hospital.

Tolbert talked about missing Wonderword, and then some friendly chatting commenced. Tolbert talked about growing up on a 46-acre farm in a family with two dependable parents and nine siblings. She has been married for 66 years and 5 months and has four children; her house burned down when she had three children.

So back to the topic of word search. We had the pleasant surprise of a Good Samaritan volunteering to do up the Bulletin a word search puzzle. It’s on Page B-5. The creator says she’s a little embarrassed, because it’s not as good as a professional one, but there are some aspects to it that are a little more fun, in our opinion. Check it out and let us know if we should try that again, or not bother. No hurt feelings — it’s just an experiment.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Captain Kangaroo,” the longest running children’s television show of its time, was on CBS from 1955 to 1984.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: “Captain Kangaroo” had two big changes to its set in 1971. What were they?