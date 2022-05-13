Stroller: Mom uses Mother's Day prize to treat the kids, not herself

TODAY’S WORD is fallacious. Example: The parties involved assured everyone that the allegations were fallacious but, in reality, they were quite true.

THURSDAY’S WORD was bereft. It means: deprived of or lacking something. Example: Gina’s experience on her last date left her contemplating the fact that the man she went out with may be bereft of the maturity to be in the healthy relationship she desires.

Contest winner

The other day in the Martinsville Branch Library, Tonya Moss was chatting with another patron whom she didn’t realize at the time was the Stroller. Afterward, the Stroller, who was charmed by her story, asked permission to put it in the newspaper, and she agreed:

Moss was the winner of the Bulletin’s Mother’s Day contest, sponsored by Eden Jewelers. People submitted pictures of mothers to the Bulletin website, and the general public voted on their favorites. Moss had sent in a picture of herself with sons Jace Moss and Majesty Moss (Jace is 13, but the Stroller forgot to jot down Majesty’s age).

She said she was absolutely thrilled when Tammy Jones from the Bulletin called and told her, “’Hey, Tonya—happy Mother’s Day! You and your sons did a good job with that photo. Y’all won’” the contest. The picture would be printed in the Bulletin on Mother’s Day Sunday, and Moss would get a $100 gift certificate from Eden.

Moss brought her sons to the jeweler and let them pick out items for themselves on the gift certificate meant for her. “Jace got a chain with two extra charms: A big ‘B’ for baskeball, and the other one is a basketball — that’s what he does — and Majesty got a bracelet with his name written on it,” she said.

The Stroller pointed out that the gift certificate was meant to provide a treat for the mother, not for the children, for Mother’s Day.

“I don’t do nothing for myself,” Moss replied. “I roll it over to them. It’s the best investment I can make.”

Kitchen tips

Make peanut butter easier to spread by storing the jars of it upside down. When you turn it right-side up before the next time you use it, the oil will rise back up to the top and the peanut butter will be looser.

When you’re doing more cooking than you have cooling racks to accommodate, no worries: Simply set up the ironing board and set things on it to cool.

Keep foods cool for longer: Put some ice inside a ziplocked bag. Set the bag in a serving bowl, cover it with nicely arranged lettuce leaves, then set the food to be served atop the leaves.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first female surgeon in the United States Army was Mary Edwards Walker. She earned her medical degree from Syracuse Medical College in 1855 and was later approved for a Medal of Honor.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a Medal of Honor?

