Stroller: More places you can put the Elf than just the shelf

TODAY’S WORD is collocate. Example: Juno watched her coworker collocate two pencils side by side on his desk so that they were exactly parallel to each other.

TUESDAY’S WORD was agathist. It means a person who believes all things tend toward ultimate good. Example: Based on her observations of his actions and through conversing with him, Hannah thought that her friend Justin might be an agathist.

Baked custard

In Tuesday’s column we looked at stirred custard, which is a great sauce over desserts. Now we’ll delve into baked custard, which is more common in these here parts, especially in the form of pies. But this recipe is for just the custard. The recipe is from Betty Crocker.

3 large eggs, slightly beaten

1/3 cup sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

Dash of salt

2 1/2 cups very warm (120 to 130 degree) milk

Ground nutmeg

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, beat eggs, sugar, vanilla and salt with a wire whisk or fork. Gradually stir in milk. Pour into six 6-ounce custard cups and sprinkle with nutmeg.

Place the cups in a 13- by 9-inch pan on an oven rack. Pour very hot water into the pan within 1/2 inch of the top of the cups (the hot water lets the custard bake evenly rather than get crisp at the edges). Bake for 45 minutes or until a knife inserted halfway between the center and edge comes out clean. Remove cups from water. Cool about 30 minutes.

Unmold and serve warm, or refrigerate and unmold before serving.

Elf on the Shelf

Here are more clever ways the children can discover the Elf on the Shelf each day:

Put him in a little red box cut out and decorated like a kissing booth, and put chocolate kisses around it.

Put him in a cheerful bowl filled with little craft pompoms with a sign that says “ball pit.”

Stand him up between nutcrackers as if he is posing as one.

Stack 3 rolls of toilet paper. Decorate the stack like a snowman, and place the Elf in the center of the lined up cardboard rolls, or near.

Just stick his legs into the center of a paper towel roll and let him poke out of it.

Make an igloo by gluing cotton balls to a small box, put little toy polar bears or penguins around and wrap a tiny scarf around his neck.

Set up a car wash in which he is washing toy cars and trucks, with a sponge and cloth and a sign that reads “car wash.”

Hide him in the kids’ sock drawer.

Make him a little birthday hat and surround him with mini gifts.

Let him hang out of a stocking.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The gingerbread originated in Germany in the 16th century. The houses were decorated with gold leaf and foil, and those intricate creations may have inspired the Brothers Grimm when they had their two characters, Hansel and Gretel, go to a house made entirely of sweets.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the first known Christmas celebration (other than when the Wise Men visited the manger at Jesus’ birth)?