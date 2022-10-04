Stroller: More reading on whether or not the heat is on

TODAY’S WORD is expurgate. Example: The novel that Miguel had written was heavily expurgated by the publishing company before it was officially published.

MONDAY’S WORD was dour. It means relentlessly severe, stern, or gloomy in manner or appearance. Example: Susie thought that her friend Juan had a dour demeanor that rivaled that of Mr. Darcy from “Pride and Prejudice.”

New books

The following new books are being processed today into the Blue Ridge Regional Library system and will be on bookshelves on Thursday:

“The Twelve Topsy-Turvy, Very Messy Days of Christmas” by James Patterson and Tad Safran

“Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan

“Anything But Plain” by Suzanne Woods Fisher

“Under the Starry Skies” by Tracie Peterson

“Home Sweet Christmas” by Susan Mallery

“Righteous Prey: a Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers Novel” by John Sandford

“Endless Summer: Stories From Days That Last Forever” by Elin Hilderbrand

Heat yet?

We continue our conversation on who’s turned on their heat.

Melissa Martin, Debbie Matherly, Gael Chaney, Preet Narula, Rhonda Mills, Linda Wilson (“after all, I’m from Texas”) and Hannah Sullivan turned it on a few days ago.

Gael Chaney and Cindy Edgerton said they do like to go through a month without either heat or air conditioning.

Melody Cartright said “Absolutely not,” and she’ll hold out until November “or when the temperature goes below freezing.” Ann Crenshaw is waiting for the first week of night temperatures in the low 40s or lower.

“I still have the patio door open! And sleep with the bedroom window open!” replied Robin Summerlin.

Becky Boyd, Dee Dee Richardson, Tiziana D’Urso, Pearl Richardson, Keith Owens, Dave Pendleton and Tangie Duncan are holding out.

“I wait until the ladies in my life say it’s time,” said Owens.

“The month of a low electricity and no gas bill is going to be amazing,” said Pendleton.

“When other people are freezing is just right for us,” said Missy Lannom, who is “not sure when we will turn the heat on.” However, the very next day she replied, “my husband turned the heat on tonight.”

Cherri Lynn Hairston not only “just had to” turn on the heat, but she’s also “looking for some supplement heat for the winter in case we have power outages.”

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first television sitcom was “Pinwright’s Progress” which ran in the United Kingdom in 1946 and 1947. The first American sitcom was “Mary Kay and Johnny,” which premiered in 1947 — a mere 3 years before the wildly popular “I Love Lucy.” “Mary Kay and Johnny” starred real-life married couple Mary Kay and Johnny Stearns. He played a banker, and she played his zany but smart wife.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which famous British author, who wrote many well-known and studied love stories (including one starring Mr. Darcy), never actually married before her death?