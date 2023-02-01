Stroller: Move over pumpkin spice - pistachio is the 'it flavor'

TODAY’S WORD is foofaraw. Example: The bed and breakfast was decorated so excessively for Christmas that visitors commented on the foofaraw.

TUESDAY’S WORD was lachrymose. It means tearful or given to weeping. Example: Even though Tarik’s mother was typically lachrymose, he noticed that she held her composure when he left for college.

Pistachio

If you’re the Stroller’s age, something pistachio flavored might be ice cream. That was a childhood favorite and either it’s not as common anymore as it used to be, or we’re not looking hard enough, or perhaps we just had willing grandparents and parents to make sure it was supplied.

Now, apparently, pistachio is the hot new flavor when it comes to, of all things — coffee. We’ve been noticing pistachio-flavored drinks around here and there, but it didn’t click to us that it was the latest fad until we read “How pistachio became the new ‘it flavor’ of winter” by Michael La Corte, published Jan. 26 on salon.com.

The article starts out with pistachio latte that Starbucks has been selling since 2019. The drink is “Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup and is topped with silky pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles,” it quotes a press release from that company saying.

So of course we called other coffee shops to see where else we could get pistachio-flavored coffee. The person who answered the phone at the Daily Grind said that coffee shop does not have pistachio drinks but has plenty of other flavors. Up Church Street a few blocks, at The Ground Floor, Cameron Williams said they have pistachio flavoring and use it on any kind of drink someone wants.

The article writer describes pistachio-flavored coffee as subtle with no overt sweetness, with a foam that is “nuanced but rich and I thought the more reserved flavors really elevated the drinks.”

He then goes on to say many bartenders are mixing up pistachio-flavored cocktails as well.

Wine cork reindeer

Since the Bulletin’s Nov. 22 article on the wine-cork reindeer Christmas ornaments Joe Williams of Martinsville makes as a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the Bulletin has heard here and there of people donating the cause, inspired by Williams’ dedication to the fundraising.

Just Monday, a postcard from the foundation came to the Martinsville Bulletin. It states “A gift in honor of Joe and Speed Williams has been made” to the foundation by Mrs. Daryl B. Adams of Greensboro.

Speed Williams is Joe and Brenda Williams’ son.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The oldest known horse, according to the Guinness World Records, was Old Billy, who lived to be 62 years old. He was bred by Edward Robinson in England and lived from 1760 to Nov. 27, 1822.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: How fast was the fastest horse ever recorded running?