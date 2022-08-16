Stroller: Multi-class reunion planned for MAVAHI graduates

TODAY’S WORD is morass. Example: Betty tripped and fell into a muddy morass, making a mess of her clothes and appearance.

MONDAY’S WORD was pertinacious. It means holding firmly to an opinion or a course of action. Example: Bella is pertinacious of the fact that her cats are her children, no matter how many times her parents asked when she was going to have kids.

Reunion

Martinsville High School classmates will have a joint reunion in September. It will be for the Class of 1975 (47th anniversary), Class of 1976 (46th) and Class of 1977 (45th).

The reunion will be held from 5:30-11 p.m. Sept. 24 at TAD Space, 20 E. Church St., Martinsville. The dress is casual attire or 1970s style.

The cost is $50 per person (no registration at the door). Register at mavahi-75-76-77.squarespace.com/.

“As MAVAHI alumni we want to see all of our ’75/’76/’77 classmates at the reunion!,” writes Kenton Clark, MHS Class of 1976, who sent in the announcement. Many classmates are helping those who cannot afford the $50 fee to be able to go, through sponsorships. There are places on the registration site that allow people to submit requests for sponsorships, as well as for making donations to provide sponsorships.

Reunion organizers are Pam Mann, ’77; , Karen McCray, ’77; Amy Lane Williams ’76; Emilie Myers Storch, ’76; Melody Cartwright, ’75; and Olga D. Hairston, ’75.

For more information, email mavahi757677@gmail.com.

Fig cake

Figs are starting to ripen. A cake is one way they can be showcased. Here’s a recipe for fig cake:

2 cups flour

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. ground cloves

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2

tsp. salt

1 cup butter

1

1/2

cups sugar

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup buttermilk

1 cup chopped figs

1 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 300 degrees and grease a 9- by 13-inch pan. Mix together flour, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, 1 tsp. baking soda, baking power and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together 1 cup butter and 1 1/2 cup sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in eggs. Beat in flour mixture alternately with buttermilk. Fold in chopped figs and pecans. Pour into pan and bake for 60 minutes, or until a knife inserted into the cake comes out clean. Let cool.

Icing

1/2

cup butter

1/2

cup sugar

1/2

cup evaporated milk

1/2

tsp. baking soda

Bring all ingredients to a boil. Cook without stirring until it reaches soft ball stage on candy thermometer (234 degrees). Cool to lukewarm. Beat until it thickens, then quickly spread on cake.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Every year, humpback whales migrate around 5,000 miles. This journey encompasses a round trip from their feeding grounds in the arctic to their breeding grounds in the tropics. Whales swim on average 100 miles in a day, but have been known to swim up to 1,000 in a day.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Do whales sleep?