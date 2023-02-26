TODAY’S WORD is imparadise. Cricket’s imparadise honeymoon with her partner was one of the best experiences of her life to date.

FRIDAY’S WORD was ugsome. It means: frightful; loathsome. Example: Sarah went to the movies to see a horror movie with her friends and the monster was so ugsome it gave her nightmares for a week.

Audition

It’s too late to be in the first TheatreWorks Community Players show of the year because “Driving Miss Daisy” will finish running next week with it’s last shows on March 2-5 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 2 p.m.

However, auditions for the next show start shortly after on March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon and March 12 from 2-4 p.m. The show will be “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a 1920s murder mystery play where everything goes wrong even before the curtain goes up.

There’s murder, moving props, a missing body, missing actors, mayhem, struggle and more.

The cast is two females and six males. All actors must be in their 20s or 30s, in good physical shape, be able to understand the comedic play and fully inhabit the characters. A tech crew that can interact with the audience is also needed.

To buy tickets to “Driving Miss Daisy,” visit twcp.com and for more information email info@twcp.net.

Feelings

A presentation called “I’ve Got Feelings” will be available for Henry County preschool and kindergarten families on Feb. 28 at Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Dr. in Stanleytown, starting at 6 p.m.

Wolf Trap Institute for Ealy Learning Through the Arts Teaching Artist Elias Schutzman will speak to attendees about their feelings and who to share them with and how to do so. The audience will sing and play along with Schutzman in an exploration of feelings and emotions through music and puppetry.

There is room for 60 participants, contact Denise Fultz at 276-634-4716 or dfultz@henry.k12.va.us.

Today’s chuckle

What kind of music are balloons afraid of? Pop music.

Where did the music teacher leave his keys? In the piano.

What’s the difference between a fish and a piano? You can tuna fish.

What did the robbers take from the music store? The lute.

Why is a piano so hard to open? Because the keys are inside.

What’s an ancient Egyptian mummy’s favorite kind of music? Wrap.

New ambassador

The Virginia Museum of Natural History has a new amphibian ambassador in a green tree frog that hitchhiked from much further south in a flower shipment to Simply the Best Flowers & Gifts.

The frog will live at the museum and make appearances in educational programming because his origin is unknown and he can’t be returned.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Will Smith starred in two of the top 10 grossing movies of the 1990s. Those movies were “Men In Black” and “Independence Day.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What singer broke her own record for highest-ever attendance at the Houston Astrodome in 1995?