TODAY’S WORD is knackered. Example: Brutus was absolutely knackered after chasing that cow all around trying to get her to go back through the gate.

FRIDAY’S WORD was wangle. It means to get something by trickery or persuasion. Example: He wangled his way into first class even though he had bought a low-priced ticket at the last minute.

Unread books

Goodreads is a sort of social media for users to talk about books. Recently, it asked users which books they have started but not finished. Here are the top 10:

“Catch 22” by Joseph Heller, a satirical novel about airmen in World War II Italy dealing with absurd bureaucratic inefficiencies.

“The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling, based around tensions in a close-knit country community. This was Rowling’s first adult fiction book after her wildly popular Harry Potter series.

“The Lord of the Rings” by J.R.R. Tolkien, a 576,459-word fantasy epic that has sold more than 150 million copies around the world.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” by EL James, about a couple’s bondage-heavy relationship, and the fastest selling paperback of all time.

“Ulysses” by James Joyce, a stylistically florid tome with dense streams of consciousness (the Stroller tried and tried to get through this book, BUT ...).

“Moby-Dick” by Herman Melville, an 1851 classic about a doomed whaling mission with dense examinations of the meaning of life.

“Eat, Pray, Love” by Elizabeth Gilbert, about a woman’s soul-searching journey for self-identity after a messy divorce.

“Atlas Shrugged” by Ayn Rand, a 1,200-page dystopian novel with a shrill style of writing — one character’s speech lasted 60 pages.

“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” by Stieg Larsson, about a hacker and the first of the “Millennium” crime trilogy.

“Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, a re-telling of the 1900 novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” from the point of view of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Today’s chuckle

Here are some actual answers given in the “Family Feud” game show:

Something a cat does: Goes to the toilet

Something you do in the bathroom: Decorate

Name something you wear on the beach: Deck chair

Name something that floats in the bath: Water

Name an occupation where you need a torch: Burglar

Name something a blind person might use: A sword

Name a famous bridge: The bridge over troubled waters

Name something in the garden that’s green: Shed

A number you have to memorize: 7

Name a famous brother and sister: Bonnie and Clyde

Name a song with the word “moon” in the title: Blue Suede Moon

Name a famous royal: Mail

Something you might be allergic to: Skiiing

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The French Little Golden Book “Pain d’Epice: Contes de Nourrice,” which was sold at auction in June for $2.84.99, is the French version of “Pat A Cake” from 1948.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which American writer (1010-1952) has been called “the laureate of the nursery”?