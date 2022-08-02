Stroller: National Night Out is this evening, in city and county

TODAY’S WORD is vituperate. Example: The principal stepped between two students who were vituperating each other and knew she would have to ask other people what actually happened.

MONDAY’S WORD was arboreal. It means of or relating to or formed by trees. Example: Sean’s fiancee wanted a honeymoon in a large city, but he would prefer to have it in a more arboreal setting.

Memories of Lou

Martinsville’s sports star Lou Whitaker will have his jersey retired by the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. As part of the commemoration, Bulletin Sports Editor Cara Cooper would like to collect stories from local people who knew Whitaker, or even just were his fans. Please email your anecdotes to her at sports@martinsvillebulletin.com or call her at 540-353-1366.

National Night Out

From 6-8 this evening, “residents in neighborhoods throughout Martinsville are asked to lock their doors, turn on porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors,” an announcement from the city says, to observe National Night Out. If you prefer, head on over to the Martinsville Police Department’s NNO event from 6-8 p.m. at the Uptown Farmers Market, to meet police officers and help strengthen police-community partnerships.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is having one from 5-8 p.m. at Stone Memorial Christian Church in Collinsville.

Blushing

Joe Engle of Ridgeway called into the Bulletin office Monday afternoon laughing about a spelling error in Monday’s Stroller – one of two, but a real doozy. Thank goodness for a cheerful attitude!

Meanwhile, The Stroller will slow down and check more carefully ...

New books

New books that have been at the library since July 21 are:

“Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini

“Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood

“The Last Paladin” by P.T. Deutermann

“The Big Sky” by Dean Koontz

“Shattered: a Michael Bennett Thriller” by James Patterson and James O. Born

“Portrait of an Unknown Woman” by Daniel Silva

“Paradise Girls” by Sandy Gingras

“A Proposal They Can’t Refuse” by Natalie Cana

“Inventions of the Heart” by Mary Connealy

“The Wedding Plot: a Mercy Carr Mystery” by Paula Munier

“The Swell” by Allie Reynolds

“The Bodyguard” by Katherine Center

“Blue Ribbon Winners: 275+ Savory Bites and Sweet Delights That Bring Home the Flavor of the Fair!” by Taste of Home

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Cetology is the study of whales. This covers around 80 species of whales, dolphins and porpoises that are encompassed in the cetacea scientific order.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The Intelligent Whale was the nickname of an early design for what?