Stroller: Natural fertilizer everyone has easy access to

TODAY’S WORD is spurious. Example: Chelsea was blinded by Antoine’s spurious claims of love and devotion.

SUNDAY’S WORD was demimonde. It means the class of women considered to be of doubtful morality and social standing. Example: She was encouraged to do activities with her youth group and cousins, but her mother imposed strict rules to prevent her from spending any time with the demimonde.

Natural fertilizer

We don’t blame you if you saw the words “natural fertilizer” and thought we were going to talk about manure. That’s certainly one form of natural fertilizer. Fortunately, there are others as well:

Banana peels: Banana peels contain phosphorus, the nutrient that helps flowers bloom. There are a few ways you can help your flowers to benefit from your old banana peels. On a lazy day, just toss them out into the garden. Otherwise, you could chop banana peels and bury them below the plants’ leaf area but away from the stem. Another thing to do is to pulverize banana peels in a blender, add water and let sit for 15 minutes, then pour all that over the soil beneath the plant whose blooms you wish to encourage.

Egg shells: Egg shells are rich in calcium, which strengthens plant tissues, allowing for healthier flowers, and also prevents blossom-end rot in tomatoes and peppers. The finer the shells is crushed, the faster it can benefit the plant. To cut to the chase, simply poke a calcium tablet or capsule right into the ground at the base of the plant.

Coffee grinds: The Stroller discovered this trick quite by accident, due to laziness: Rather than interrupt work and leave the desk to pour out coffee that had gotten cold, the Stroller would pour it into the potted plants on the desk. Surprisingly, that habit seemed to significantly improve the condition of the plants. Not long after that was noticed, Starbucks started leaving out bags of its used coffee grinds for customers to use in their gardens. As it turns out, coffee grounds have nitrogen, which help the green.

Hike

The Blue Ridge Ski & Outing Club is a group of people who have fun outdoors together. They invite anyone who would be interested to join them in a hike at Hanging Rock, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Meet at the Bassett Forks Food Lion. The hike is moderate until the end, where it becomes strenuous. For more information, contact the group’s PR director, Dennis Reeves, at 340-5339.

Today’s chuckle

Have you heard about the new restaurant called Karma? There’s no menu; you get what you deserve.

Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

Why did the chicken go to the seance? To get to the other side.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Better Homes & Gardens says the rose is the most popular flower planted in Virginia.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the ideal temperature for roses?

