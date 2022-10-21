Stroller: New discovery of old Shelton Scales Stroller funnies

TODAY’S WORD is licentious. Example: Ron was seen as licentious by many of the women he was interested in, and it cost him many relationships.

THURSDAY’S WORD was denigrate. It means to criticize unfairly or disparage. Example: Colleen’s new English professor was known to denigrate her students, but there were no other classes with different teachers that fit into her schedule, so she was stuck in the class.

Trivia game

How much do you really know about our local area? Is it enough to win the Local History Trivia Challenge SH? Those are the questions leading up to Sunday’s trivia game at 2 p.m. at Scuffle Hill Brewing in Collinsville. Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society board member and history teacher Joshua Duncan will be the game show host. The winning team and runner-up will receive prizes. The Historical Society will receive 10% of the designated tap sales.

Veterans

Today is the final day to nominate veterans for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2022.

The award will go to the nominee judged by the selection committee to best represent what service to the country and to our community means.

Nomination forms are available on www.martinsville-va.gov and www.henrycountyva.gov as well as the City Municipal Building and the County Administrator’s office. The deadline is 5 p.m. today.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Veterans Day Service to be held at the HJDB Event Center at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11

Pancake Days

The Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club and Fire Department will host the 55th annual Pancake Days fundraiser from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at the Meadows of Dan Community Building (2858 Jeb Stuart Highway). It also was held last Sunday.

Each year, more than 4,000 people attend the all-you-can-eat event. The Pancake meal features a selection of buttermilk pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, gravy, and all the fixings.

Prices at the door are $12 for adults, and $6 for children ages twelve and under.

Redneck church

The late Shelton Scales was a regular contributor to the Stroller, and in a recent cleaning we came upon a folder of some of his contributions that haven’t been published yet. They include “How to tell you’re in a redneck church:”

People ask (when they learn that Jesus fed the 5,000) whether the two fish were catfish or bass.

When the pastor asks for Bubba to take up the offering, three men and one woman stand.

There is a special fundraiser for a new church septic tank.

The choir robes were donated by and embroidered with the logo of Billy Bob’s Bar-B-Que.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: CD sales have been falling quickly since 2003 almost in perfect timing for when the first iPod was released in 2001.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did the New York Times Bestseller list begin?