Stroller: New Orleans performer, clothing giveaway and pound cake

TODAY’S WORD is wabbit. Example: After working a long shift in the emergency room, nurse Cassidy was wabbit and couldn’t wait to go home, take a shower and head to bed.

TUESDAY’S WORD was slipshod. It means: careless. Example: Carolyn ordered a new vase for her house off of the internet, but the shipping company was so slipshod with the package that it was broken when she unboxed it.

Music in the Box

The last show in the Music in the Box spring show series before the Black Box Theatre is turned fully back over to the summer theatrical programming will be this Friday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The featured performer will be Mike Doussan all the way from New Orleans. His website says that he began playing music at the age of 8 and has been playing in various settings before he eventually started his own band and started recording himself. His music style is blues and funk.

Giveaways

Greater Faith Church, A.L. Philpott Highway across from Leatherwood Food Lion, will give away clothing and boxes of food from 1-3 p.m. Friday, noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday by appointment by calling Thomas Betts at 434-489-3297. The clothes include a great number of different items and are available to anyone who is in need.

Today’s chuckle

What is an astronaut’s favorite place on a computer? The space bar.

What starts with a “p,” ends with an “e” and has a million letters in it? The post office.

Why did the yogurt go to the art exhibit? Because it was cultured.

Why did the poor man sell yeast? To raise some dough.

Why can’t your nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.

Best pound cake

This recipe, found in the Bulletin on Aug. 7, 2002, was contributed by Martha Bowers-Odell. Odell said to the Bulletin in 2002 that when she cooks at home she relies on recipes she learned from her grandmother, the late Mayme Bowers, and her father, the late Bill Bowers.

8 ounces cream cheese

3 cups sugar

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 sticks margarine

6 eggs

1 ½ teaspoons flavoring of your choice

Be sure the cream cheese, margarine and eggs have been left out of the refrigerator for two hours before beginning. Cream together the cream cheese, margarine and sugar. Add eggs one at a time, blending in. Add flour and flavoring; beat well. Grease and flour a tube pan and pour in the cake batter. Place in a cold oven and set temperature at 300 degrees. Bake for 1 hour and 35 minutes. Do not open the oven during that time.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The pound cake got its name because the original recipe called for a pound each of sugar, eggs, butter and flour; making the name of the cake semi-misleading as the cake should hypothetically weigh around four pounds using the original recipe.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is a chef’s hat officially called?

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.