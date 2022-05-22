Stroller: New VOX books at library do the reading for you

TODAY’S WORD is flummox. Example: Mr. Schnider, Emily’s fourth grade English teacher, was flummoxed as to how she was excelling to such a higher level academically than the rest of the class.

FRIDAY’S WORD was maudlin. It means: self-pityingly or tearfully sentimental. Example: When Connor failed a Chemistry exam, mainly because he never showed up to class to participate, he was still maudlin when he told his parents the news.

Hot new titles

The Blue Ridge Regional Libraries put out some hot new releases which are now available for checkout as of Thursday. Be sure to go check them out!

“Just Like Mother” by Anne Heltzel

“Shadowed Loyalty” by Roseanna M. White

“Counterfeit Love” by Crystal Caudill

“In the Blood” by Jack Carr

“Take Your Breath Away” by Linwood Barclay

“Bloomsbury Girls” by Natalie Jenner

VOX books

VOX books, now available for checkout at all Blue Ridge Regional Library locations, are books that talk, providing narration for both English- and Spanish-speaking families.

These are the first combination audio-and-print books that the local libraries have added to their collection. They contain a built-in speaker that, once you press play, will read the book to your child. They even contain a “turn page” sound for following along in the book.

These easy to use VOX books help capture a child’s reading attention while making learning and literacy development fun.

The device is also compatible with headphones.

Homestyle banana pudding

In preparation for tomorrow’s trivia answer, here is a homestyle banana pudding recipe from the Bulletin in 2010 by the Stanleytown Ruritan Club.

¾ cup granulated sugar

¼ tsp. salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

3 cups milk

3 large egg yolks

2 tsp. vanilla

3 TBS butter, room temperature

vanilla wafer cookies

3 to 4 firm bananas, sliced

sweetened whipped cream

In a bowl, combine the sugar, salt and flour; stir to blend. Slowly stir in the milk until smooth. Pour the mixture into the top of a double boiler over simmering water. Cook, whisking frequently, until the mixture begins to thicken.

In a small bowl, whisk the egg yolks; gradually whisk in about 1 cup of the hot milk mixture. Return the egg mixture to the double boiler; stir in the vanilla and butter. Continue whisking until well thickens. Remove from heat and set aside to cool slightly.

In a serving dish, place a layer of the cookies on the bottom and top with a layer of banana slices. Spoon some pudding mixture over the bananas. Repeat until you run out of ingredients. Top with whipped cream, serve and enjoy.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Sugar, of course, adds sweetness to your baked goods but it also binds the water into the food to keep it moist.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Pudding today is a sweetly flavored custard-like dessert that comes in many different types, but what did the recipe for pudding used to contain?

