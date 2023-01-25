Stroller: No need to steal the buckwheat or the potatoes

TODAY’S WORD is tacenda, or something that's best not mentioned. Example: Hailey was shocked as her mother revealed embarrassing tacenda details over lunch after church, and her horror grew as the ladies eating with them ate up the juicy details.

TUESDAY’S WORD was swivet. It means a fluster or panic. Example: Juliette was in a complete swivet when she found out that her in-laws were coming for dinner in the next 30 minutes and she hadn't known in advance to prepare a meal.

Buckwheat

A Stroller edition last Wednesday talked about buckwheat pancakes, and Curtis Stone of Spencer wrote in asking where we get our buckwheat flour. But the Stroller family fell out of the buckwheat pancake custom several years ago, when buckwheat flour became harder to find.

Stone himself is a fan of buckwheat pancakes, and until recently he had been driving to King, North Carolina, to buy self-rising buckwheat flour from King Roller Mill. However, with the steep increase of the cost of gas, he stopped making that long drive, which is about 55 miles from Martinsville.

"A couple of weeks ago I called the mill to find out if they delivered anywhere in this area," he wrote. "I found out they deliver to Woody's Grocery and Grill in Ridgeway. After several calls to Woody's I was able to get my much desired pancake mix."

Meanwhile, the other good way we know about to get tasty buckwheat pancakes locally is at the Bassett Ruritan Club's monthly breakfast which seems to be on the second Saturday of each month, or thereabouts.

Guarding potatoes

Every now and then the Stroller receives emails with interesting articles from Farmer's Almanac, such as this one, "The Strange History of Potatoes and the Man Who Made Them Popular," by Amber Kanuckel, published Jan. 9.

The article says, among other things, that in the 1700s in France, people disdained potatoes and even thought they were poisonous, enough that the government banned them in 1748.

Meanwhile, French pharmacist Antoine-Augustin Parmentier, who was an army pharmacist during the Seven Years' War (1754-1763), was imprisoned by the Prussians, who served him potatoes as his rations.

He loved the potatoes, and what's more, they didn't make him sick. Back in France, he set about trying to make potatoes popular, with various tactics including serving potatoes at fancy dinners to important people (including Benjamin Franklin). In the early 1780s he planted a large potato patch and hired heavily armed guards to guard the patch from thieves — and instructed the guards to take any bribes offered by thieves to get to the potatoes. That crazy plot worked in getting people to think potatoes were a big deal.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Prince William and Kate Middleton met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 where they were both students.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which college did Will Ferrell, Neil Armstrong and Sophia Bush all attend?