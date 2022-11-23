Stroller: No pie in the face for this 41-year-old in eighth grade

TODAY’S WORD is barred. Example: The hen’s dark feathers are boldly barred with white.

TUESDAY’S WORD was colporteur. It means a peddler of books, newspapers and similar literature. Example: Because of her avid love for all things book related, Kendra was adamant she would one day become a colporteur.

Back to school

A Winston-Salem, North Carolina, father has gone back to the classroom — to make sure his son behaves.

When Corey Johnson saw his son’s report card — mostly F’s, with teacher comments saying his grades were a reflection of his behavior and lack of effort — Johnson took matters into his own hands.

Last Wednesday he posted on Facebook, “Guess who’s 41yrs old, and the newest 8th grader at Northwest Middle School? … Me!!! Walking him around to each class. Making him hold My Hand!!! We gone do this er’day. Til he get it right!!#”

What he posted on Thursday has been shared 4,700 times: “Parents, our kids are out of CONTROL at Northwest Middle School!!! The blatant disrespect ‘Our’ kids are showing the teachers is ridiculous. My Child Included.”

And, “I left that school today, So Hurt. Knowing that these teachers are trying. But they are being Abused, by our children. Who go to school to show their asses. And it was, so many just doing it. In the classes, in the hallways. I damn near know what each lil boy underwear look like. These kids and these phones in school. Watch kids just ignore the teacher the whole class.”

Since then, he has been posting regular updates on his observations. He said teachers have been thanking him for speaking out in their defense, and he is trying to get parents to get their kids under control.

Thanksgiving desserts

Do you have specific desserts you serve each Thanksgiving, or do you vary it from year to year? Here’s what some people’s traditions are:

Debbie McKinny: Pecan pie

Janet Ashby: “Good old English trifle”

Sherry Vestal: Pecan pie, carrot cake, white wine cake and pumpkin cheesecake

Betty Kanipe said one year her neighbor made them a pumpkin cheesecake, and it was “the best dessert ever—yum.”

Elizabeth Anne Cheshire: Sweet potato pie

Nancy Clark: Cheesecake

Mary Martin: Pecan pie, coconut cake

Gael Chaney: Gluten-free apple crisp “since several family members can’t have wheat; plus, it’s easier than pie”

Altheia Wallace: Sweet potato pies

Linda Demarcey: Pumpkin roll and carrot cake

Now the Stroller chimes in: Pumpkin pie, apple pie and of course (if you read this column regularly you already know—) persimmon pudding

When is the last time you had mincemeat pie? Don’t you remember years ago it was fairly common?

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Around 46 million turkeys are consumed each Thanksgiving in the U.S.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What food innovation by the late Ruth M. Siems is a standard at many Thanksgiving tables?