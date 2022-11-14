Stroller: Now we're making plans for community Thanksgiving

TODAY’S WORD is vocation. Example: The dream of a vocation in ministry was strong on Edward’s heart as he went through seminary school.

SUNDAY’S WORD was vociferous. It means vehement or clamorous. Example: Henry’s vociferous opponent in the fencing competition was a true challenge, but he came out on top.

Shoeboxes delivery

This week, folks around the area are dropping off their shoeboxes with gifts for children around the world through The Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child. But have you thought about what happens next?

Those shoeboxes will be brought to the packaging and shipping center in Boone, N.C. Organizer Matt Tatum has been looking for helpers for that.

For the past several years, he has brought a group to the Operation Christmas Child processing center, which he said in his appeal for more helpers is “truly a fun time.” The group from MHC will do their shift from 1-6 p.m. Dec. 2.

The plan is that some people will go down Thursday after work, and others will join them Friday morning. The group will have breakfast and lunch together, as well as sight-seeing and shopping, before their work begins. Dinner afterward will be at Daniel Boone Inn, and everyone will go home Saturday morning.

Each person will have to pay his own expense, which amounts to about $100 for a hotel room and $25 for the Daniel Boone dinner, plus the other meals and normal travel expenses.

He can be reached through messages on Facebook.

Thanksgiving

Can you believe we’re in the week ahead of Thanksgiving already? This cold weather has barely hit. You may still be mowing your lawn as well as raking your leaves.

The Bulletin is keeping track of and letting you know about Thanksgiving meals and worship services, and other events if there are any. Send your announcements to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com. Meanwhile, here’s a look at what’s coming:

Sunday, Nov. 20: A service will be held at 4 p.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett, featuring The Joyful Sound.

Wednesday, Nov. 23: The Harvest Youth Board will serve the W. Dan Prince III community Thanksgiving dinner from 1-4 p.m. People may eat there, or have meals delivered by calling 276-730-9017.

Thanksgiving Day: Reach Out Apostolic Church will host a dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sportsman Club, 47 E. Fayette St.

Also, check Friday’s Church News for various churches’ Sunday worship services that focus on Thanksgiving.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Four years before Macy’s held its first Thanksgiving Day parade, Gimbels department store held the first parade for Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia in 1920. Founder of Gimbels Ellis Gimbel had more than 50 employees dressed in costume to walk in the parade. The parade’s theme was “Toyland.” “Select, don’t settle” was one of the store;s slogans.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was eaten at the first Thanksgiving?