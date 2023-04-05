TODAY’S WORD is abscond. Example: Julia’s $40,000 deposit on the house was lost after her attorney absconded with everything in his trust account when he ran off with his secretary.

TUESDAY’S WORD was weal. It means that which is best for something, and the subject is usually in the plural such as a group or the general public. Example: The mayoral candidate gave promises of dedication to the public weal.

New books

The following new books will be ready to be checked out from the Blue Ridge Regional Library Thursday:

“Robert Ludlum’s the Treadstone Rendition” by Joshua Hood

“The House is on Fire” by Rachel Beanland

“Panther Gap” by James A. McLaughlin

“After the Shadows” by Amanda Cabot

Bumper stickers

Here are some more (adding on to last week’s list) bumper stickers:

Horn broken. Watch for finger.

I get enough exercise just pushing my luck.

Sometimes I wake up grumpy. Other times I let him sleep.

All men are idiots, and I married their king.

Laugh alone and the world thinks you’re an idiot.

Born free — taxed to death

It IS as bad as you think, and they ARE all out to get you.

He who laughs last thinks slowest.

I brake for no apparent reason.

Forget about World Peace. Visualize using your turn signal.

Rehab is for quitters.

Out of my mind. Back in 5 minutes.

If you don’t like the news, go out and make some.

When you get a good deed, get a receipt, in case heaven is like the IRS.

It’s lonely at the top, but you eat better.

There are three types of people: those who can count and those who can’t.

Every stop to think and forget to start again?

IRS: We’ve got what it takes to take what you’ve got.

Make it idiot-proof and someone will make a better idiot.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: A green cat was born in Denmark in 1995. A main theory for why that was is from the high levels of copper in the water pipes in the area where he was born, giving his fur a verdigris effect. After a few months, the green grew out as the cat molted and the kitten became grey. There were similar cases in a Swedish town where the hair of several blond women once turned green. That was attributed to the copper that had leached into the water from corroded water pipes. That much copper ingested into the body can be toxic.

In 2014 there was a green cat in Varna, Bulgaria, who created quite a stir. The hard-to-catch stray cat was so famous that he was all over the internet and there was even a Facebook page of people who thought he was the victim of a prank and were trying to catch the culprits. It turned out that the cat just liked sleeping in a pile of powdered green paint at a garage. The cat “went missing” for three days, causing some panic, until it was realized that a local humane society had caught the cat and bathed it, restoring it to a tabby color.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Cats have contributed to the extinction of how many species?