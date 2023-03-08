TODAY’S WORD is callosity. Example: The more Janice got to know her knew acquaintance Jeffrey, the more she noticed the callosity of his nature.

TUESDAY’S WORD was mussitate. It means to speak through the teeth. Example: Henry could tell his father was very angry because he began to mussitate as he scolded his son.

Spring forward

This Sunday is the start of Daylight Saving Time, so at 2 a.m. (supposedly), we all move our clocks ahead 1 hour, to 3 a.m. We lose an hour of sleep, and for the next couple-few weeks it’ll be harder to get up by the alarm than it normally is, because our bodies will feel as if they are woken up an hour earlier (which, in reality, they are).

Yet on the bright side (literally), we’ll get more sunshine during our awake hours. Sunset Saturday night will be at 6:24 p.m., but on Sunday evening it will be at 7:24 p.m.

Egg-casing search

The invasive spotted lanternfly is causing problems all across the U.S., and scientists are keeping track of where it’s going and what impact it is starting to have in Virginia.

To that end, the Southwest Piedmont Master Naturalists will hold a search of spotted lanternfly egg cases at 10 a.m. Saturday at Fisher Farm Park. “All search data, even absence of eggs, is important so the state can track current invasion into Virginia,” their announcement states.

Participants will receive a bug ID card and other handouts to use for other searches this spring. However, all search surveys must be submitted by March 31.

Serviceberry

By now the Bradford pear — that pear-shaped deciduous tree which is now covered in white blossoms which are starting to give way to the green leaves — is understood to be a troublemaker. It is a hybrid which reproduces to create a particularly noxious and troublesome monster tree, the prolific, spine-covered, indestructible callery pear. You can see the callery pear easily now because it’s in bloom all along vacant fields and roadsides.

The Patrick County Master Gardeners recommend replacing your Bradford pears with the native serviceberry (Amalanchier arborea), a large shrub or small tree. It also is covered in clusters of white flowers in late winter, but is more delicate. Its eventual berries look like purple blueberries, and in fall the leaves are a lovely orange. It is an important host plant for birds and was once a significant part of the local landscape.

One legend on its name is that its bloom comes at the end of the coldest weather, just as church services were starting up again.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The National Football League, or the NFL, began as the American Professional Football Conference on Aug. 20, 1920. It was later renamed as the American Professional Football Association and then again as the NFL in 1922.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In what two conferences is the National Football League organized into?