TODAY’S WORD is wangle. Example: He wangled his way into first class even though he had bought a low-priced ticket at the last minute.

THURSDAY’S WORD was coquetry. It means a flirtatious act or attitude. Example: She enjoys school dances as an opportunity for coquetry and showing off her favorite outfits.

Children’s Day

The last day of April each year is an important holiday in Mexico: El Día del Niño, or, Children’s Day (literally, The Day of the Child). It is a national celebration of children and childhood. In Mexico it has been a holiday since April 30, 1925. That date celebrated the first anniversary of when President Alvaro Obregon signed the now defunct League of Nation’s Declaration of the Rights of the Child. However, some cities in Mexico, such as Tantoyuca in Veracruz, had been honoring children with a holiday going years before that.

Thirty years later, in 1954, the United Nations recommended that every country set aside a day to celebrate children.

Now, the local area will have its own commemoration of El Día del Niño. A celebration honoring the holiday is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at Jaycee Park at 475 Parkwood Court in Collinsville. Efigenia Cuenca wrote in the announcement that the event will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, pinatas, gifts and children’s games. The event is sponsored by Cuenca and Conexión Latina.

Today’s chuckle

Work vs. Prison:

In prison, you spend most of your time in a 8- by 10-foot cell; at work, you spend most of your time in a 6- by 8-foot cubicle.

In prison, you get time off for good behavior. At work, you get rewarded for good behavior with more work.

In prison, a guard locks and unlocks all the doors for you. At work, you must carry around keys or a security card and do it yourself.

In prison, you get your own toilet; at work, you have to share a toilet.

In prison, they allow your family and friends to come visit; at work, you can’t even talk to them on the phone.

In prison, all expenses are paid by taxpayers. At work, you have to pay all the expenses to get here, and then they deduct taxes from your paycheck to help pay for the upkeep of the prisoners.

In prison, you get to watch TV and play games. At work, you get fired if you get caught doing that too often.

In prison, you spend most of your time looking through bars from the inside, waiting to get out. At work, you spend most of your time wanting to get out to go into bars.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The most valuable Little Golden Book, at $498.98, is “Once Upon a Wintertime” by Tom Oreb, initially released in 1953 and now rare. Its value has been placed at $498.98.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: The French Little Golden Book “Pain d’Epice: Contes de Nourrice” was sold at auction in June for $2.84.99. It is the French counterpart of which English Little Golden Book?