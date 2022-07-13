Stroller: On the lookout for large cats and a small parakeet

TODAY’S WORD is calumny. Example: Carlos watched in awe from the doorway as he watched one of his classmates make a calumny to their teacher about who had ripped the rug in the classroom.

TUESDAY’S WORD was fractious. It means irritable and quarrelsome. Example: Harry and Nora’s three children had not slept well last night and on top of that they were ready for breakfast, making the kids fractious.

Bridge

When is the last time you played bridge? If it’s been too long, don’t worry—an opportunity is here. Skip Wilson reports that a “fun and friendly” ACBL-sanctioned bridge game will be held Thursday at Forest Park Country Club. If you’re interested or would like to register, call him at 276-638-3614.

New books

The library is loading up on new books. These are the books that recently arrived. Cataloger Melissa Chapman is preparing them now for check-out, and they will be put on the shelves on Thursday.

“Florida Woman” by Deb Rogers

“The Best is Yet to Come” by Debbie Macomber

“The It Girl” by Ruth Ware

“The 6:20 Man” by David Baldacci

“Chrysalis: a Thriller” by Lincoln Child

“The Girl With the Make-Believe Husband: a Bridgerton Prequel” by Julia Quinn

“Hawk Mountain” by—Conner Habib

“The Summer of Christma” by—Juliet Giglio & Keith Giglio

“Edge of Dusk: an Annie Pederson Novel” by Colleen Coble

“A Feeling of Home” by Susan Anne Mason

“Save-It-Forward Suppers: a Simple Strategy to Save Time, Money, and Sanity” by Cyndi Kane

“Small-Plot, High-Yield Gardening: Grow Like a Pro, Save Money, and Eat Well From Your Own Organic Home Garden” by Sal Gilbertie and Larry Sheehan

Big cat

Have you seen a large cat in Martinsville, and if so, what do you think it is? David Nolen posted to his Facebook page pictures of what looked like a mountain lion or bobcat walking down Druid Lane. After seeing the picture, Andrew Doss said it’s likely a bobcat. “We definitely have those around here; have heard them doing their calls out in the backyard at the woods’ edge,” said the Callands resident, who added that “they probably are everywhere.”

Lost bird

Last month, Mitzi Martin saw a little blue parakeet around her bird feeder, and tried to lure it into a cage while looking for its family. Amy Lane of Ridgeway thinks it’s her son’s bird who flew out of the house a short time before that.

Martin hung a bird cage near the feeder and put food and water in it, and the little bird went inside a few times, she said. However, she never could close the door on it, and the bird has not returned to her yard in a while.

If you’ve seen the blue parakeet, Lane asks that you call her at 276-403-1070.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The only U.S. president over the last 100 years to not have a dog while in the Oval Office is Donald Trump.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What breed of dog is the animated cartoon character Scooby-Doo?