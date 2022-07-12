Stroller: Pack your lunch basket - it's time for a picnic

TODAY’S WORD is fractious. Example: Harry and Nora’s three children had all not slept well last night and on top of that they were ready for breakfast, making the kids fractious.

MONDAY’S WORD was vitriolic. It means filled with bitter criticism or malice. Example: Trent was vitriolic after he heard his mother offer to take his younger brother out to see a movie with his friends as a reward for doing the chores he had just finished doing.

Picnic month

July is National Picnic Month, and Martinsville and Henry County have a multitude of locations that will let you have your next picnic adventure.

The perfect place to picnic this summer is Philpott Lake. The overlook at the lake has designated picnic areas with beautiful views. There are picnic tables with grills and sun shades, a playground for kids and walking trails.

Another location to picnic at is the Beaver Creek Reservoir. Bring your picnic basket lunch, and your fishing pole and boats as well. The reservoir has leisure and picnic areas on the shore of the man-made lake and it also offers equipment rentals and a larger picnic shelter that can be rented out for $30 a day.

There are also plenty of parks located throughout the MHC area such as the Smith River Sports Complex, Jack Dalton Park and many more. If you want a convenient list of things to do in Martinsville and Henry County, Visit Martinsville has a webpage just for that at https://www.visitmartinsville.com/things-to-do. This page can tell you where to go for your outdoor recreational needs but also about music, businesses, historic building and more.

Mock chocolate éclairs

This recipe was contributed by Marlene Radulescu in the Sep. 23, 2008, edition of the Bulletin.

2 individual packages graham crackers

2 packages (3 oz.) instant vanilla pudding

3 cups milk

1 container frozen whipped topping

1 package prepared chocolate frosting

Line the bottom of a 9x13-inch pan with graham crackers. In a large bowl, combine pudding mix and milk, stir well. Stir in whipped topping and spread half of mixture over graham cracker layer. Top with another layer of graham crackers and other half of pudding mixture. Top with a final layer of graham crackers and spread with cake frosting. Refrigerate until serving.

Today’s chuckle

What does a nosey pepper do? Gets jalapeno business.

Why do seagulls live by the sea? Because if they lived by the bay, they’d be bagels.

What do you call an old snowman? Water.

What did the zero say to the eight? Nice belt.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Pekingese breed of dog is considered scared in China. This breed was developed in ancient China where it was kept as a palace dog and held sacred by the members of the imperial family.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which U.S. president was the only president not to have a dog while in the oval office in the last 100 years?