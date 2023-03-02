TODAY’S WORD is abactor. Example: The abactor was discovered when the sheriff noticed the cows in his pen had different coded ear tags representing other ranches.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was malversation. It means misbehavior and especially corruption in an office, trust, or commission. Example: Harrison was in line to take over his father’s company after a police investigation discovered his father was involved in illegal malversation within the company.

Snow

Now that we’ve hit the final month of possible snow, and there hasn’t been any snow yet this winter — people are pondering the probability of snow this March. At least temperatures will be dropping down over the course of the week, though no forecast yet for freezing or below. As of this writing, a nighttime low of 34 degrees nine days down the road is the coldest it’s predicted to be.

Joe Engle of Ridgeway called to talk about snow: “In March of 1960 it snowed three Wednesdays in a row. I looked up the dates: those snows came on the second, the 9th and the 16th. They were all deep snows — I’m talking about 7, 8, 9 inches.”

Robin Glidewell is “hoping for one great big snow! Something about snow lightens the heart and gives you that warm snugly feeling! Snowball fights, sleigh riding and big ole’ bonfires.”

Donna Prillaman would be happy with one snowfall — as long as it’s gone real quick.

Joe Prater predicts that winter will finally hit in March. Pearl Minter seems to remember a snow in April around 1965. “Expect the unexpected,” says Kathy Lawson.

“Some of the worst weather I have ever see was in early or mid March,” said Dillard Norman.

Now that Barbara Davis is finally retired from the hospital, snow days wouldn’t be such a worry — but “now we have no snow!”

“We will get ugly in March,” predicts Robin Summerlin, “just when it should be getting pretty—Mother Nature’s joke.”

If it’s not snow, at least we’ll get icy mix this month, predicts Mary Clark Dalton.

A few days ago, Crystal Hairston saw “a lunar halo visible around the moon. Typically we will see winter weather within 7 to 10 days of this type of event.”

“You never know what March has in store,” said Kari Bullins. “My birthday is at the end of March, and growing up I would have little birthday parties where my family would come over. We never knew if it would be shorts/T-shirts/flip flops and playing outside or if it would be called off due to snow!”

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: “Tamagotchi” is the combination of two Japanese words that mean “egg” and “friend.” This was fitting because the popular toy was egg-shaped and simulated a digital pet, or friend. Over 83 million have been sold worldwide. It was invented by Aki Maita and Akihiro Yokoi in 1996 and popular in the late 1990s.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What fad toy was allegedly feared to be a tool for foreign spies?