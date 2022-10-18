Stroller: Persimmon gives the winter forecast to a strong knife

TODAY’S WORD is beguile. Example: Shauna thought her beauty and charm would beguile all the men at the bar, but it turned out that she had an overinflated opinion of herself.

MONDAY’S WORD was inscrutable. It means impossible to understand or interpret. Example: Janie tried her best to figure out what her son might be hiding, but his behavior and accounts were inscrutable.

New books

There are some big names among the authors of new books at the Blue Ridge Regional Library.

The following books were put out for circulation last week:

“Distant Thunder: a Stone Barrington Novel” by Stuart Woods

“The Maze: a John Corey Novel” by Nelson DeMille

“Long Shadows: a Memory Man Thriller” by David Baldacci

“The High Notes” by Danielle Steel

“Falling for a Cowgirl” by Jody Hedlund

“The Last Way Home” by Liz Johnson

“The Story of Love: an Amish Bookstore Novel” by Beth Wiseman

“Dewey Decimated: a Haunted Library Mystery” by Allison Brook

“A Quilt for Christmas: a Christmas Novella” by Melody Carlson

“Voice of Fear: a New Krewe of Hunters Novel” by Heather Graham

And these books are being prepared today and will be on the shelves Thursday:

“The Family Game” by Catherine Steadman

“The Christmas Spirit: a New Holiday Novel” by Debbie Macomber

“Robert Ludlum’s the Blackbriar Genesis” by Simon Gervais

“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver

“The Boys From Biloxi” by John Grisham

“A Model of Devotion” by Mary Connealy

Halloween

Now’s the time to send your church’s, charity’s, club’s or civic group’s announcements of Halloween plans to the Bulletin. They will be listed as appropriate in Calendar, Out & About and/or Church News. Additionally, the Bulletin is looking for this information for an upcoming article about what’s happening in the area for Halloween. Send information to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com or P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, Va., 24115.

And of course, it’s never too early to do the same with your events for Thanksgiving and Christmas as well. We’re making our list and checking it twice.

The persimmon says ...

Legend has it that what a persimmon seed looks like will predict the winter weather.

Get a seed out of a ripe, locally grown persimmon and cut the seed lengthwise with a sharp knife. Look at the shape of the kernel inside.

The shape of a spoon indicates there will be lots of snow to shovel.

The shape of a fork (the “tines” are small pointy protuberances) predicts a mild winter with light, powdery snow.

The shape of a knife portends a freezing winter with frigid winds that will cut through you.

The Stroller tried to cut through a few persimmon seeds but they were so hard the knife would not go through. If you can do it, let us know your findings.

MONDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first record album was made in 1889 and was recorded by Emile Berliner.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When was the CD invented?