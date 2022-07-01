Stroller: Play some fun games and try out some pineapple cake as well

TODAY’S WORD is toady. Example: Finn recognized Sharon as a toady when she talked bad and complained about their boss behind his back and then sucked up to him to his face.

THURSDAY’S WORD was presage. It means: a sign or warning that something, typically something bad, will happen. Example: Mariella learned as a young child that owls are a presage of death and throughout her life she was paranoid around them as a result.

Board games

All board game lovers should stop by the Martinsville branch library this Saturday at 10 a.m. for its monthly Board Game Day. Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and their favorite games and also try out the games the library already has on hand.

Board Game Day will be held on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free and open tot he public.

Made in Martinsville

Made in Martinsville, a retail store and gallery that is in support of fine arts and crafters in Martinsville and Henry County, is looking for artists and other creative individuals who are wanting to sell their creations.

The store will briefly be showcasing local and regional artists, makers and producers, which will mostly be sold on a consignment basis. All items must be new, original creations and all price points will be considered.

Items desired include: paintings, sculptures, toys, pet products, soaps, lotions, cosmetics, crochet goods, wood carvings and turnings, jewelry, greeting cards and other like items. If the item is prepared food, it must be in sealed packages and all items must follow labeling and production regulations.

Interested individuals should fill out the following google form: https://forms.gle/BhoGQfAFfQYr4f2u9.

Pineapple cake

This quick and easy pineapple cake recipe was contributed by Janie Wall when she was featured as the Martinsville Bulletin’s Cook of the Week on June 3, 1998 along with a recipe for pina colada cake, chocolate fluff pie and chocolate delight.

Cake:

1 box all-butter cake mix

4 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

one 11 ounce can of mandarin oranges, drained

1/2 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla flavoring

1/4 cup pineapple tidbits

Mix all ingredients and bake in a 13x9x2 pan at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Topping:

1 large container of Cool Whip

1 large can of crushed pineapple

1 small package of vanilla instant pudding mix

Mix all ingredients and spread on cooled cake. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Dobermans were originally bred in Germany to act as guard dogs. They were bred by Louis Doberman, a tax collector, to protect him while he carried out what used to be a very dangerous job in the 1800s. To this day, Dobermans act as guardians, service, military and police dogs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: This breed of dog, named the Bichon Frise, is a small lapdog. What does the breeds name translate to?

