Stroller: Playing around with inviting window decorations

TODAY’S WORD is stolid. Example: Sean posed for his friends in front of Mona Lisa painting while visiting the Louvre, mimicking her stolid expression.

TUESDAY’S WORD was pert. It means: saucily free and forward. Example: Christy’s friends and family often refer to her as pert because of the way she is never afraid to speak her mind and be blunt.

Martinsville-opoly

The window on Walnut Street reads “Courtney & Whitney’s Toy Store,” and it’s so inviting that you’d want to come in and play. However, that window is just another fun element of Ward Armstrong’s law office on the corner of Walnut and Church. The Courtney and Whitney are his two daughters who are in practice with him there.

That “Toy Store” window is just a decoration for what in reality is a conference room of the law firm. It displays all sorts of toys, including Mr. Potato Head, Hungry Hungry Hippos, Pop It!, a baby teething ring, a yellow and black bulldozer, Barrel of Monkeys, Etch-a-Sketch, Play-Doh accessories, Operation, a yellow school bus,a baseball mitt, Mega Blocks and a Baby Yoda.

There’s also a model train — just one of many on display around the welcoming office. And front and center in one of the windows is Martinsville-opoly. Styled after Monopoly, it features landing blocks such as Memorial Boulevard, Hooker Field, Philpott Lake, Hugo’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, Black Box Theatre, New College Institute, Patrick & Henry Community College, FAHI, Piedmont Arts, Virginia Museum of Natural History, Books & Crannies and Daily Grind.

It came out in the fall. Was it under your Christmas tree? Have you played it? Where do you get it? Share your experiences with Stroller readers.

Cool drink

In Tuesday’s Stroller we looked at some logical, and some weird, ways to stay cool. A favorite way of all to stay cool is a refreshing drink. Here is a good one, worth the plan-ahead effort:

Peach Fizz: Cook the flesh of two white peaches (finely chopped, without skin), 1/3 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup sugar over low heat for 5 to 7 minutes, then blend. Chill. To serve, put some thin peach slices and a few raspberries into two glasses. Pour in the puree. Top with ice, mint leaves and mineral water (or some gin and a little less mineral water).

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The dog breed named after a stretch of Adriatic coast, Dalmatia, is the Dalmatian. The breed became popular in the 1800s when they were used as coach dogs that walked beside carriages to protect them from threats. They have also been known to be war sentinels, circus performers, hunters and firehouse mascots, but today they are primarily companion dogs.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which dog breed was bred as a fighting dog and is most well-known for its long face?