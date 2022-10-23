Stroller: Playing matchmaker -- with lost dogs and their people

TODAY’S WORD is travesty. Example: The downplayed description that Tristan gave of his success in grad school was a travesty to his accomplishments.

FRIDAY’S WORD was licentious. It means: promiscuous and unprincipled. Example: Ron was seen as licentious by many of his potential partners, and it cost him many relationships.

Lost dogs

An elderly English bulldog took up at Bulletin Editor Holly Kozelsky’s house. That got her to using the various Facebook pages that exist in our area for lost and found pets (did you know about these resources?):

Lost & Missing Pets in the Martinsville/Henry County, Va.

Patrick, Henry, Martinsville & Surrounding Areas Pets/Animals

Martinsville Henry County Virginia Lost and Found Pets

Martinsville Henry County SPCA

Henry County Animal Shelter

Friends of Henry County Animal Shelter

Martinsville City Animal Shelter

Patrick County Public Animal Shelter

A look through those Facebook sites shows that the SPCA needs blankets (without holes). Other notes from those Facebook pages:

The Henry County Animal Shelter recently has been revamped, with changes to its building and protocols. It is “in desperate need of a lot of items to care for these animals.” It posts a wish list of things from Amazon: Dog food, including the kind for dogs with allergies; blankets; cat crates; litter boxes; treats; cat food; towels; cleaner; pet toys; Feliway Cat-Calming pheromone diffuser; claw clippers; nail clippers; nursing bottles; leashes; brushes; and an assortment of matching dog and cat watercolor prints.

Imagine the tallest, leanest, thinnest dog you can, and then stretch that dog a bit higher and longer, and that’s the brown dog with white chest people are trying to catch. Essie Hollandsworth posted that she is trying to help the dog’s owner with finding him. He has been seen around Willie Craig Road and Baker Road in Fieldale and recently at Maxway and the old pharmacy and old Mackie’s in Stanleytown, where people are leaving him food but can’t get him to come.

The Henry County Animal Shelter is full with some beautiful dogs and advertising adoption fees at $40. It is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Tara Leap found a puppy Tuesday night off Figsboro Road; she asks that people DM her with description to claim it.

If you have lost a pet or found one and do not have Facebook or the internet to search that way, just call the Stroller and we’ll help you make that connection — and, of course, list it in the Stroller column.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first ever New York Times Bestseller list was published by the New York Times on Oct. 12, 1931. It was made up of nine books, five fiction and four non-fiction, that were all from the New York City region.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What were the books listed on that first New York Times Bestseller list?