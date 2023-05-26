Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TODAY’S WORD is kith. Example: Today we welcome kith and kin to this joint celebration that honors both Kylie’s graduation and Pappy’s 100th birthday!

THURSDAY’S WORD was anachronism. It means a thing belonging to or appropriate to a period other than that to which it exists, especially a thing that is conspicuously old-fashioned. Example: Faith’s signature piece was her grandmother’s cameo, a fashion anachronism that yet looked classy and beautiful with her outfits.

Pets

The Henry County Animal Shelter is looking for the family of a black lab/pitbull mix dog with a white blaze on his neck and chest. He looks to be about a year old and is wearing a red nylon collar.

The shelter is on a “Code Red Alert.” “We are, once again, incredibly full! And again are begging anymore owner surrenders to hold off until we can get some of these babies adopted!” the shelter announced. Most of the dogs it has are on stray hold, which means they are lost dogs who need to get back home. However, there also are quite a few surrendered to the shelter who need homes. The shelter is open from 12:30-4:20 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, off Kings Mountain Road behind the Henry County Administration Building. Those dogs include a white and beige 4-month old Chihuahua and a 30-pound black and tan Dachshund mix and some hound mixes.

A 7-month-old neutered black cat got lost from the Beaver Ridge area of Collinsville (his leash broke but he still may have ID on his collar), and a 1-year-old light brown dog with an old scar/injury on his right leg was found on John Baker Road ... and there are so many other lost and found animals.

A reminder, if you can help play matchmaker in the cases of lost/found pets, call the Henry County shelter at 276-656-4266, the Martinsville City animal shelter (302 Clearview Drive) at 276-403-5309 or the SPCA at 276-224-9993.

Speaking of the SPCA, have you seen Julian Mei’s fun and funky graphics and posters for the Purrty in Pink, An ‘80’s Furball! which will be held at 6 p.m. June 17 at Chatmoss Country Club? The cost is $100 per person; RSPV to at the SPCA at 276-638-7297 or Melissa White at 276-340-3985 or meledwhite@gmail.com.

The SPCA is having a special: 75% off all dog adoption fees through May 31.

Today’s chuckle

Little Bryson was drawing intently when the Mrs. Hairston passed by, looked at his artwork and asked, “Who are you drawing?”

“God,” Bryson answered confidently.

“But no one knows what God looks like,” Mrs. Hairston replied.

“They will when I’m finished,” he said.

THURSDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Food Lion started as just one grocery store in Salisbury, N.C., in 1957. It originally was called Food Town.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Why did Food Town change its name to Food Lion in 1983? (Do you remember when that happened? Was it as hard for you to get used to as it is for us?)