TODAY’S WORD is vapid. Example: Ever since Micah lost the match his teaching has become vapid and uninteresting.

TUESDAY’S WORD was accentuate. It means to make more noticeable or prominent. Example: “Accentuate the positive, eliminate the negative—don’t mess with Mister In Between.” (Source: 1944 song “Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive” written by Harold Arlen and sung by Johnny Mercer.)

Lost petsIs it our imagination or are there a lot more lost pets lately? There are a great many reports. Here are some wandering animals who have been found:

A black puppy with brown legs and “eyebrows” and white paws and crest on chest; about 8 months old and “super sweet,” found near Woody’s Supermarket in Ridgeway; call the SPCA at 276-638-7297.

A really stunning looking dog was found at the Virginia Museum of Natural History. This showstopper is sort of shepherd-shaped, with a light brown (almost tan) body and whitish legs, belly, chest and chin. The front part of her face is black, except for a white stripe that runs down from between the ears to the nose, and surrounds the nose. Robbie Hendrix-Wirt says she is being held at the museum, and you can call him at 434-770-1775 for more information.

Meanwhile, on the “missing” category is a cute, small black cat named Jazzy from Collinsville. If you may have found Jazzy, call 276-637-8983, 276-734-3221 or 276-218-9124.

A dog who is mostly white with light brown on the top of his body and on each side of his head, around the ear and eye, was found on Valley Drive in Fieldale. It’s hard to tell from the picture but it looks like he has one blue eye and one brown eye; he’s wearing a black collar. Call 276-656-4266.

These are genuine lost and found pets from sources the Stroller knows. Sadly, there’s a common scam going around lately of fake found pets (often shown with an injury or a faked injury, as if hit by a car). Don’t believe those. That kind of scam is done so people will share the post. Who knows why they’d do it, but one reason is that after that post has been shared, the person who made that post can go back and change the message on it — such as swap it out for some kind of advertisement. Unless the people who shared it go back and notice that it’s been changed, it stays up on their Facebook pages, so that when their friends and other people are looking on their Facebook pages, the other people would see the ad and think it is a legitimate endorsement.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Garth Williams, who illustrated several Little Golden Books including “Mister Dog: The Dog Who Belonged to Himself,” also illustrated “Charlotte’s Web” and the “Little House” series by Laura Ingalls Wilder. He was born in 1912 in New York City but raised in England. He illustrated almost 100 books.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What was the first Walt Disney Little Golden Book?