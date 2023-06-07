TODAY’S WORD is alley-oop. Example: "Alley-oop," cried the vaudeville performer, as his co-stars struggled to lift the piano he was sitting on.

WEDNESDAY'S WORD was ecotone and means the transition zone between two different plant communities, as that between forest and prairie. Example: Human civilization has created a new kind of ecotone where wild plants quickly give way to crops, gardens, and parks.

Virginia politics

The Stroller keeps up with the polls conducted periodically by Roanoke College and the latest one out on Tuesday makes it clear that Virginians choose Trump among the Republican candidates running for president, but choose Biden when it comes down to a race between the two.

Among Republicans, the candidates Virginian's most prefer are Trump (48%), and DeSantis (28%), with all other candidates in the single digits. Virginia Republicans' preference for Trump as the first choice is up nine points from February, while the first choice preference for DeSantis remains unchanged.

The poll also asked Virginians who they would vote for if the presidential election were held today in a potential matchup between the two leading candidates in both political parties — Biden and Trump. Biden currently has a 16-point advantage over Trump at 54% to 38%, which is a significant change from the Roanoke College poll in February that had Biden at 47% and Trump at 45%.

The change is a result of a shift among independents, where Biden enjoys a 21-point advantage over Trump. As a comparison, the February poll had Biden and Trump in a statistical tie among independents.

Bruce Hornsby

The Stroller just learned that Grammy winner Bruch Hornsby is going to be performing tonight just up the road at Smith Mountain Lake.

The show is to benefit the Free Clinic of Franklin County and will take place at the Coves Amphitheater. The Free Clinic serves the uninsured and underinsured in the community.

Gates open at 5 p.m. this afternoon with the concert starting at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $45.50 and may be purchased online at covesatsml.com. The Stroller checked and there were still some good seats available!

REAL IDs

May 7, 2025 is still a ways off, but that's the date when Virginian's will be required to present a REAL ID in order to board a domestic flight using their driver's license.

If you are still depending on the old one, DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey tells the Stroller that you can complete your application online at dmv.virginia.gov/REALID. In addition to domestic air travel, a REAL ID will also be required for access to secure federal facilities, including military bases.

WEDNESDAY'S TRIVIA ANSWER: What was discovered in Sutter's Mill in California in 1848? Answer: Gold.

TODAY'S TRIVIA QUESTION: Which famous golf player was nicknamed "Golden Bear"?