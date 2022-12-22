Stroller: Poll results: Gift bags have edged out wrapping paper

TODAY’S WORD is enology. Before he opened a vineyard, Colin looked into enology for years and considered himself an expert on the topic.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was collocate. It means to set or arrange in a place or position. Example: Juno watched her coworker collocate two pencils side-by-side on his desk so that they were exactly parallel to each other.

Wrap or bag it?

There was a time when practically all Christmas gifts were wrapped, but in the past decade or two gift bags have taken over. We took an informal poll, asking which people used.

Using both methods got the majority of the votes, at 15. Eleven people vouched for bags only, and four remain sticklers for wrapping paper. Four said they used bags as the norm — and for people who find them easier than ripping through wrapping paper — but wrap children’s gifts in paper because it’s more exciting for children to unwrap.

Two used something different: Kris Landrum is trying to use only cloth bags that can be reused year after year, and Missy Lannom uses decorated gift boxes that do not need any more gussying up.

While Greg Hackenberg uses gift bags for adults, “for kids, wrapping paper. It’s just so much fun for them to tear off the wrapping to get to their treasure.” Plus, “our family tradition is to have a ‘snowball fight’ with all the wrapping paper and tissue paper, so both work!”

“Wrapping paper for the kiddos,” agrees Sherry Bryant Hairston, and “bags for adults unless it’s a large gift.”

Linda Wilson prefers bags, but her husband, Dennis, “loves to wrap. So we have a deal: I shop; he wraps while we watch Christmas movies.”

Teresa Kendall uses some of both, “although I should use more bags, as this gal has never learned to wrap a perfect gift! My kids laugh at my gift wrapping. I do, too!”

“Well, you can reuse those gift bags,” Truman Adkins points out.

“It’s less clean-up” when you use bags, Stephanie Morris-Mills says.

Bags “are considerably easier than wrapping, plus they can be reused,” says Linda Plott Crabtree. Valeria Edwards also appreciates being able to recycle gift bags.

Though Brenda Keesee uses both method, “I think kids enjoy opening wrapped gifts. A wrapped gift shows you cared enough to take that extra effort.”

Tangie Fisher Duncan decided last year to go back to wrapping all the gifts, which no one seemed to appreciate — and it took a lot of time and effort to do. That’s why this year she’s using gift bags or just giving out money cards.

Michelle Johnson-Epps and Wesley George go for the gift bags because they are all thumbs with wrapping.

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first Christmas celebration was in Rome around the year 336. However, it was celebrated as the Feast of the Nativity, and it did not become a major Christmas festival until the 9th century.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: When did Christmas become a national holiday?