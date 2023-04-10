TODAY’S WORD is mussed. Example: Hilary was mussed when she heard her sister was moving across the country for a job opportunity when she had told her the day before that she was happy with her current job in their hometown.

SUNDAY’S WORD was quixotic. It means foolishly impractical especially in the pursuit of ideals. Example: Henry’s mother set some quixotic goals for his academic and career life when he was only 15, but his dream was to become a social media influencer.

Post Easter

Don’t know what to do with all that left over Easter candy? Here are some suggestions on what you can do with it from mom.com.

If you have the self-control to keep your leftover candy in a bag and not overindulge, simply put it all in a bag and store it for future snacks. You can sort it into pre-portioned amounts for easy distribution into lunches or backpacks.

If you’re looking to get the candy out of your house, you can look for local organizations that may accept candy donations such as homeless outreach programs, family shelters, religious groups, community organizations and food banks.

You can also take the leftover candy to work and offer it to your coworkers. A candy jar or bowl sat on a desk in the common area of an office doesn’t stay full for long.

Pinterest is full of unique recipes that usee candies such as Peeps, M&Ms and more. Just go to the app or website and type in the name of your candy of choice with the word “recipe” and something may come up.

Affirmations

Stop fearing what could go wrong and start welcoming what could go right.

Look at yourself like maybe you are magic. Because you are.

The results of your healing are showing. Keep going.

I hope you heal from the things you don’t talk about.

Say it before you run out of time, say it before it’s too late, say what you’re feeling. Waiting is a mistake.

Take the risk or lose the chance.

I think you absolutely know what to do. You’ve just been convinced that you don’t.

I’ve had to learn to love myself lately. Only to find parts of me I didn’t even know existed.

Have a mind that is open to everything and attached to nothing.

Create the things you wish existed.

The following affirmation statements were found from Instagram account @soleoado who creates art and then adds these sayings on top of their creations.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: President Ulysses S. Grant was arrested for speeding on the streets of Washington D.C. in 1872. He was driving a two-horse carriage and was the second time he had been pulled over in as many days. It became known in 1908 when The Sunday Star of Washington spoke with William West, the then-retired officer who pulled him over and arrested him. The story was then confirmed by the Washington Police Department more than 100 years later.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the name of the tallest mountain on earth?