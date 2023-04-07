TODAY’S WORD is athleisure. Example: Carrie was not expecting guests at her home so when a group of her roommate’s friends showed up at her door she was dressed down in athleisure.

FloydFestThis year’s FloydFest 2023 has officially been cancelled. The organization announced issues with logistics concerning the new festival site on March 29 and on Thursday announced that the event would be on hold until next year.

After running the festival consecutively since 2002 there will be a one year break from FloydFest, but the organization is ensuring the public that this is not the end and the festival will return next year.

They are offering two options to people who purchased tickets.

The first is to have the tickets rollover until FloydFest 2024 in which they will only have to fill out a form on their decision to rollover. Those individuals will also be automatically entered into a raffle to win a free prize or upgrade for next year.

The second option is simply a refund. They will begin the refunding process around April 12.

The forms for both options are available at FloydFest.com. The deadline to submit either form is May 5. If no form is filled out by that date, the tickets will automatically rollover to 2024.

For more information email info@floydfest.com.

Postponed

Due to an expected bad weather, the opening night for the Uptown First Friday 2023 series, held by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society, will be postponed from this evening to May 6.

The event will still be from 7-10 p.m. May 6 in the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main Street, with The League of Ordinary Gentlemen still planned to perform.

Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase and all ages are welcome.

