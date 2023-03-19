TODAY’S WORD is delegate. Example: The manager managed the tills, schedules and promotional materials but delegated the rest to her assistant.

FRIDAY’S WORD was mawkish. It means emotional in a silly and embarrassing way. Example: When the power went out for a few hours at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, Steve’s son sent him repeated melodramatic and mawkish texts asking to be picked up because the boy considered himself in hardship.

Free mulch

If you’re in the right place at the right time, you can get free mulch for your yard and gardens. Crews cutting down trees chip or shred the wood, and once they get a truckful of that they need a place to dump it. If you see a tree crew working in your neighborhood and you’d like the chipped or shredded wood, offer them to unload it at your place (and it wouldn’t hurt to offer them snacks and cold drinks in appreciation once they’ve done it).

There’s a free community mulch pile in Leatherwood that has gotten full. Anyone is welcome to go to the spot, on Chatham Road/Hwy 57 between Stony Mountain Road and Leatherwood Grocery, and load up. Larry McNeely of Leatherwood Grocery says the tree men told him that spot is so full that they need new places to dump their chips and shreds. Anyone who lives in the Leatherwood area can leave your address with Larry and he’ll pass it on.

Vaccine clinic

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., in the lobby of the auditorium. Come prepared with your COVID vaccination card and your insurance card.

The clinic is for the Moderna Bivalent (Updated) booster for ages 12 and above. Teenagers must have a parent present. It is a walk-in clinic with no appointments necessary. Drink plenty of water the day before and also after you get the vaccine.

For more information, contact Cindy Dutill, Administrative Infection Preventionist, Martinsville City Public Schools, 276-403-4772 or cindy.dutill@martinsville.k12.va.us.

Race tickets

The Martinsville Speedway has offered a deal on race tickets for members of the MHC Chamber of Commerce. (If your business isn’t a member, this may be the deal worth signing up to it for.) Any Chamber member buying from 25 to 50 tickets pays $40 per ticket; 50 10 100 tickets, $35 each; and over 100 tickets, $30 each. Additionally, any business which buys a block of tickets under this deal gets its company name, welcoming your guests, on the scoreboard for five laps.

In comparison, the Sunday race tickets range in price from $40 to $95, depending on location.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Fred Lorenzen was the first NASCAR driver to win a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock trophy, in 1964.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the largest sporting venue in the world?