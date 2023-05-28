Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TODAY’S WORD is sentient. Example: Out of respect for all sentient beings, some people only eat plant-based foods.

FRIDAY’S WORD was kith. It means one’s friends and relations. Example: Today we welcome kith and kin to this joint celebration that honors both Kylie’s graduation and Pappy’s 100th birthday

New books

These are the new books that were put into circulation last week at the Blue Ridge Regional Library:

“Liar!” by Fern Michaels

“The Poisoner’s Ring: a Rip Through Time Novel” by Kelley Armstrong

“Dead Drop: a Handler Thriller” by M.P. Woodward

“The Senator’s Wife” by Liv Constantine

“Tom Clancy Flash Point: a Jack Ryan Jr. Novel” by Don Bentley

“Identity” by Nora Roberts

“Mrs. Nash’s Ashes” by Sarah Adler

“A Novel Disguise: a Lady Librarian Mystery” by Samantha Larsen

“The Great American Burger Book: How to Make Authentic Regional Hamburgers at Home” by George Motz

Rangeley

A live music show could be coming to Rangeley, thanks to the Rangeley Ruritan Club. At the club’s recent meeting, it was decided that Rick Huffman will get a band to put on a show in August or September.

The members have been busy at the building. Rick Huffman, Phillip Earles, Jim McMillen and Dwayne Tuggle removed the old leaking water heater and put in a new one. New water lines and locks will be coming next. One of the locks will be programmable so that people renting the building can get in easily.

These improvements are made possible thanks to the donations people give when the go to the club’s breakfasts.

Ann Huffman created a Facebook page for the club, so everyone can see what they are up to.

Today’s chuckle

The science teacher told the class, “Oxygen is a requirement for breathing and thus for life. It was discovered in 1773.” The student replied, “Thank goodness I was born after 1773. I would have died without it.”

When you die, you should donate your brain to science. I hear they’re always trying to come up with the perfect vacuum.

Why can’t you trust an atom? Because they make up everything.

Want to hear a potassium joke? K.

What did the 30-degree angle say to the 90-degree angle? “You think you’re always right.”

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: Food Lion was started in 1967 in North Carolina as Food Town. Did you ever shop at a Food Town, or was it only ever Food Lion by the time you encountered it? It took on the name Food Lion in 1983 because it was expanding into Virginia, and there already were several stores in the Richmond area called Food Town. It chose “Lion” instead of “Town” for the name because a lion was the logo of Delhaize, the Belgium-based company which had bought Food Town in 1974.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: Food Lion tried to expand internationally from 1997 to 2004, but it didn’t work out. In what country was Food Lion trying to get a foothold?