Stroller: Readers debate whether or not to allow dogs on furniture

Dogs’ places

At the time of this writing, Stroller Dog is laying on her cushion at the Stroller’s feet. If she knew what today’s topic was, she’d be paying more attention.

Last night, Stroller Junior put forward a strong case: Let the dog on the furniture. Just cover the sofa with a sheet to keep it clean.

Rather than take “no” for an answer, Junior good-naturedly suggested to put the question to the Stroller readers: Should dogs be allowed on the furniture? Well, that started a lively debate over Facebook, and you can join in: Just go the Bulletin’s Facebook page, or send your input to Stroller@MartinsvilleBulletin.com.

The more than 150 responses that came in just overnight leaned heavily in favor of dogs on the furniture. Here are some:

Tim Collins: “My animals are part of my family. I wouldn’t tell my kids to sleep on the floor. So why would I tell my dogs?”

Kim Chitwood said her family has leather furniture and uses the outdoor patio furniture that hair doesn’t stick to.

Angela Wright said she misses the “snoring and warmth” of the two small dogs she used to have, who slept with her.

“I did not allow our 85-pound Newfi mix dog on the furniture or the bed,” said Melody Cartwright. “Nope. That is cat property. They were here first.”

Linda Penta covers the areas where her dogs rest. Cats are allowed everywhere (even the “curtain rod” and “hanging from the living room picture” — yes, cats do that!), and she just wipes down surfaces before she uses them.

Tonya Gillespie’s two large mastiffs and the Yorkie sleep on her bed every night. She keeps the bed clean by regularly putting changing out a large flat sheet over it.

“We have two dogs, one 165 pounds, one 8 pounds,” said Christine Pegram. “They are allowed on the full-sized ottoman in the living room, not on the other furniture. At bedtime, they both sleep in their own beds in our bedroom, not in the bed.”

Stephanie Lawson lets the dogs on couches and chairs for naps, with “our reasoning being everybody will get a better night sleep in their own beds.” Since they’re just small Boston terriers, there’s not a lot of dirt or hair.

“No no no !!!!” was Nancy Clark’s answer.

