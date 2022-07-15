Stroller: Readers share how they buffer themselves from inflation

TODAY’S WORD is ostensible. Example: Ostensibly, Felicia appeared to own the building she was renovating, but in reality she was just fixing up a rental that she was occupying.

THURSDAY’S WORD was cavort. It means to leap or dance about in a lively manner. Example: Aaron’s dog Spot cavorted around the house while he was at work, leaving a mess to clean up once he came home.

Inflation

With current inflation at more than 9%, suddenly a paycheck doesn’t cover what it used to. Many people are rethinking their normal spending patterns to adapt.

Robert Hawkes of Martinsville suggests a good way of analyzing whether or not you really need to buy something: “Look at something—at what cost it is. Do the math: How much does it cost to your hourly wage? That one will really make you think, ‘Do I need it, or want it?’”

Lisa Martin of Patrick County avoids high prices in the grocery store by using foods she has grown herself, whether fresh from the garden or previously canned or frozen.

While Rebecca Stone Sawyers of Martinsville is hoping for the best, she’s also preparing for the worst (“as they say”) by learning how to can food.

Sherry Moran Vestal is riding it out by using as much as possible from her five freezers that are well stocked, and limiting her driving.

Michelle Graham of Bassett is taking action to save on her electrical bill. She raised her thermostat to 76, which still feels great when you come in from a stifling hot day. She unplugged appliances she doesn’t use daily, including the ice maker, and only runs the dishwasher “when absolutely needed.”

Tori Taylor of Martinsville cuts back on driving by consolidating her errands, shopping and getting gas at places that are near each other.

Organic foods devotee Mary Ann Wall of Collinsville is now having to move to conventional groceries, because although organic food’s higher cost used to be “doable,” now “the price of organics has doubled with some foods. Even the conventional foods put a strain on my fixed income.” She keeps the thermostat no lower than 78 during the day and 80 at night. Ceiling fans help keep the house feeling comfortable.

Christina Kinzer of Axton started a garden this year, and she also plans out her purchases with coupons. She uses apps such as “Dosh and Fetch for cash back.” She plans meals ahead, makes more dishes from scratch and buys meat when it’s on sale and freezes it.

