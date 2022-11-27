Stroller: Ready for winter with wreaths, firewood and Santa

TODAY’S WORD is furbelow. Example: Nancy sewed the Mrs. Claus costume with a white apron, ruffles at the sleeves, rick-rack trim and a red and white furbelow.

FRIDAY’S WORD was plumage. Example: The hens are rather plain-looking, but the rooster is resplendent in his bold plumage.

Wreaths

Being past Thanksgiving puts us safely into Christmas-decorating time, and the Blue Ridge Regional Library and the Virginia Cooperative Extension are helping out.

This week, library branches are hosting wreath-making classes. They are for ages 18 and older, and participation is free; but registration is required by calling the branch of the session you’d like to attend:

Collinsville: 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; 276-647-1112

Patrick County: 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 276-694-3352

Bassett: 2:30 p.m. Friday, 276-629-2426

Martinsville: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 276-403-5430.

Santa at VMNH

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will have a special guest on Friday, Dec. 9: Santa Claus and his jolly elves will be there, from 5-7:30 p.m. There will holiday crafts for children, and hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Admission is free.

Firewood

The Rev. Tyler Millner of Morning Star Holy Church in Axton came across this flyer and sent it to the Stroller to share it with the community: The Martinsville Sheriff’s Office is offering free firewood for low income families in Martinsville and Henry County for heating their homes. To arrange to get some, call Deputy Daniel Brannock at 276-403-5275, and make arrangements to provide your own vehicle for the available pickup times. If you cannot provide a vehicle for pickup, call the deputy, because there may be alternative options.

Grace Network may be able to provide qualified families with vouchers for pickup instructions; for more information, call 276-638-8500.

Mashed potatoes

Too late for Thanksgiving, but in time for Christmas dinner, the Stroller has learned a new way to cook mashed potatoes. It’s from Tyler Florence of Food Network:

Cook the potatoes in cream and butter, rather than just add cream and butter at the end.

He says cooking water leeches flavor out of potatoes. Instead, take the potatoes out of the water when they start to get tender, pouring the cooking water out through a colander. The thick, heavy potat-y water that collects in the colander is put back in with the potatoes for cooking to continue.

FRIDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The catchy slogan for Stove Top Stuffing that helped propel the brand to the regular dinner table was “Stuffing tonight instead of potatoes?”, though one of its first commercials called it “The anytime stuffing that hardly takes any time.”

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: By 1960 six companies were turning more than 4 million bushels of potatoes into flakes for instant mashed potatoes. When was this popular convenience food invented?