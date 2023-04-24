TODAY’S WORD is teleological. Example: The teleological podcast “99 Percent Invisible” with Roman Mars is interesting and entertaining, so when it came out with a book, we got copies of it to give as Christmas gifts.

SUNDAY’S WORD was countenance. It means a person’s facial expression, or the face in general. Example: The old lady’s kind and trustworthy countenance brought comfort to the panicked child who had been wandering lost in the grocery store.

Salt-rising bread

In a recent edition of the local history column, the 1923 entry was of a classified ad telling people where to order salt-rising bread (Mrs. Jno. W. Simmons was making it for the “Weaver’s Kourtesy Korner” of the Miscellaneous Circle of the Methodist Ladies Aid Society).

Intrigued, the Stroller looked up the recipe and baked it. It was delicious. Here it is from King Arthur’s Flour, abbreviated:

Starter 1

1/4 cup milk

2 TBS yellow cornmeal

1 tsp. granulated sugar

Starter 2

1 cup hot water (120°F to 130°F)

1/2 tsp. each, baking soda, sugar

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Dough

4 TBS soft butter

1/2 tsp. salt

2 1/4 to 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Starter 1: Scald the milk (heat to near boiling). Cool, then whisk together vigorously the milk, cornmeal, and sugar in a heatproof container. Cover with plastic wrap, and place it somewhere between 90°F and 100°F. We find our turned-off electric oven, with the light turned on for about 2 hours ahead of time, holds a temperature of 95°F to 97°F, perfect for this starter. Let the rest for 8 to 12 hours. It won’t expand much, but will develop a bubbly foam on its surface. It’ll also smell a bit fermented. If it doesn’t bubble at all, and doesn’t smell fermented, your starter has failed; try again.

Starter 2: Combine the hot water with the salt, baking soda, and sugar. Add the flour.

Stir Starter 1 into Starter 2. Cover bowl with plastic and place in warm spot. Let rest 2 to 4 hours, or until bubbly. If it doesn’t bubble, move it somewhere warmer. If it still doesn’t bubble after a couple of hours, give it up; you’ll need to start over.

Put in larger bowl. Stir in the soft butter, salt, and flour. Knead until smooth; the dough will be soft, and fairly elastic/stretchy.

Shape into a log and place in a lightly greased 8 1/2 by 4 1/2 -inch loaf pan. Cover pan and put back in warm spot. Let rise until it has crowned 1/2 to 3/4 inch over rim, which could take about 4 hours. It will rise straight up with just a slight dome.

Preheat oven to 350. Bake bread at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes, until it is nicely browned. It won’t rise much.

Remove from oven (digital thermometer should read 190 to 200 degrees). Wait 5 minutes, then turn onto a rack to cool.

SUNDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The Little Golden Book “The Poky Little Puppy” is the best-selling hardcover children’s book of the 20th century. It sold almost 15 million copies by 2001. It was written by Janette Sebring Lowrey and illustrated by Gustaf Tenggren, first published in 1942.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: In “The Poky Little Puppy,” what is the puppies’ consequence for digging holes under the fence?