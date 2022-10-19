Stroller: Record albums are cool again -- and expensive

TODAY’S WORD is anachronistic. Example: Paul sees some of his parents’ morals and opinions as anachronistic and takes pleasure in rebelling against them.

TUESDAY’S WORD was beguile. It means to charm or enchant (someone), sometimes in a deceptive way. Example: Shauna thought her beauty and charm would beguile all the men at the bar, but it turned out that she had an overinflated opinion of herself.

Vinyl

Record albums are cool again, at first little by little, and now mainstream.

While the Stroller had Junior in Danville Monday evening for a dance class, they stopped at Target on the way home.

Junior was amazed by one long shelf of several dozen albums, a few with the new musicians of today — Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande — but far more of old classics, such as Queen, Prince, Fleetwood Mac, Selena, The Beatles, Nina Simone, Metallica ... With the difference that albums now cost between $28 and $48, far higher than the $12 or so they cost before they lost ground to CDs.

Junior was excited to see all those albums and absolutely shocked when the Stroller commented, “We have this one at home—and that one—and this ...”

Junior walked away from the record display proclaiming how the Stroller is much cooler than originally assumed to be, and the Stroller walked away smiling, pleased that the generation gap isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

Pumpkins

A Halloween pumpkin is much more than a jack o’lantern. One standard jack o’lantern-sized pumpkin can be cut up, pieces put into a super large soup pot and boiled until really soft, about 40 minutes. After they are cool enough to handle, use a serving spoon to gently scoop the flesh from the skin. It comes off easily. You may get 6 to 10 cups mashed cooked pumpkin. To use it for cooking, bear in mind that canned pumpkin is much denser than fresh-cooked pumpkin, so cook the pumpkin down before measuring for a pie, for example, or use a bit more pumpkin and a little less broth than the recipe calls for on pumpkin soup.

Wildlife also appreciate the pumpkins, even the jack o’lanterns once they serve their decorative purpose. Throw old pumpkin parts out into the woods or edge of your lawn. Rita Lawrence emailed the Stroller with a warning: Don’t bleach the inside of pumpkins, as the Stroller advised on Tuesday as a method to delay spoilage. That’s dangerous to the squirrels, chipmunks, raccoons, opossums and other wildlife, including bugs, who depend on them for food. Instead, protect them with a wash of one part vinegar to 10 parts water.

TUESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: The first CD, or compact disc, was invented in 1979 and opened the door to a sophisticated way of storing and playing music.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: On the 25th anniversary of the CD’s public release, how many CDs were estimated to have been sold worldwide?