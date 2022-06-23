Stroller: Relax with a cool glass of iced coffee and a good book

TODAY’S WORD is admonish. Example: Trevor was admonished by his boss for showing up late for the third time in the same week while also having the gall to ask to leave a little early as well.

WEDNESDAY’S WORD was ruminate. It means think deeply about something. Example: Howard was was forced to ruminate for 30 minutes over what he wanted for dinner after his multiple suggestions were rejected by his friends.

Iced coffee

Iced coffee hits the spot on a hot summer day.

There are a couple of ways to make iced coffee. One simple way is to brew a pot of coffee, then leave in the refrigerator until it’s cold. However, the flavor seems to be too weak to serve as iced coffee, so if you brew just for iced coffee, brew it a bit stronger. Or you could chill what’s left over of your morning coffee, and stir in a half spoonful of Folger’s instant coffee into the cold coffee when you are ready to drink it. (The Stroller has tested all of the common instant coffees for just this purpose and finds that Folger’s works best.)

Japanese-style iced coffee gets rave reviews: Fill a mason jar (or other heat-proof drinking glass) with 2 cups of ice. Place a small strainer or a tea strainer over it, and line the strainer with a paper coffee filter. Put 6 tablespoons of ground coffee (not instant) into the strainer. Gently shake the coffee grounds to level the surface. Heat water to just below, but not to, the boiling point (the boil would make the coffee bitter). Pour hot water (it will be 1 1/3 cup water total, little by little) over the coffee grounds until they are just saturated, which “blooms” the coffee. Wait 30 seconds. Then pour the rest of the hot water over the grounds in even, slow circles, pausing when the water level reaches halfway up the filter. As the ice melts, it cools the coffee.

Library books

New at the Blue Ridge Regional Library this week are:

“Escape: a Billy Harney Thriller” by James Patterson and David Ellis

“The House Across the Lake” by Riley Sager

“The Lies I Tell” by Julie Clark

“It Dies With You” by Scott Blackburn

“On Rotation” by Shirlene Obuobi

“The Catch” by Alison Fairbrother

“When Stone Wings Fly: a Smoky Mountains Novel” by Karen Barnett

“Night of the Were-Cat: a Cat Groomer Mystery” by Eileen Watkins

“Make Me Disappear” by Jessica Payne

“Four-Season Food Gardening: How to Grow Vegetables, Fruits, and Herbs Year-Round” by Misilla Dela Llana

“The Easy Diabetes Desserts Cookbook: Blood Sugar-Friendly Versions of Your Favorite Treats” by Mary Ellen Phipps

WEDNESDAY’S TRIVIA ANSWER: At the Beer Mile in Canada, the competitors drink four 12 ounce beers, one every 1/4 of a mile, before they run a lap around the track for a total of one mile. According to their website, www.beermile.com, Corey Bellemore holds the record at 4:28.10.

TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What is the fastest breed of dog?

